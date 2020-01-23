Canaan Nkomo seals move to Talen Vision, Byo Chiefs relent on player transfers

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

SOUTHERN Region Division One Soccer Star of the Year, Canaan Nkomo is set for another dance in the second-tier league after sealing his move to Talen Vision.

Nkomo was a vital cog in Bulawayo City’s campaign for the topflight and after achieving the goal he has moved to TV, whom he hopes to assist gain promotion to the Premier Soccer League.

Talen Vision acting spokesperson, Juma Phiri confirmed they have snapped the veteran midfielder and are looking forward to him playing a central role in their quest to storm the doors of the Premiership.

“Canaan is now our player, we have finalised all the negotiations and he agreed to join us for this season. We are yet to rope in new players but we have started our preseason and I am sure coaches will be working on who they want in their squad,” he said.

TV are likely to be competing against Hwange who were relegated from the Premiership and have roped in former Highlanders coach, Bongani Mafu to take over as head coach and perennial campaigners, ZPC Hwange for the ticket to the topflight.

Meanwhile Bulawayo Chiefs are set to reduce transfer fees for their players after initially pegging them at US$30 000.

Reports had indicated the club’s chief executive officer, Dumisani Mantula saying teams that wanted their players would have to fork out that amount, however sources said the team was now flexible after players raised concern over the amounts.

A source at the club said players had reasoned with the executive arguing they had stayed with the team despite going for five months with no salaries and had signed contract extensions on the belief they would be released anytime they want to move.

“Players spent five months without getting salaries but they did not withdraw their services so they reasoned with the executive that it was folly to put hefty price tags on them as they would be heading to better paying teams,” said the source.

Efforts to get a comment from Mantula were fruitless.