Candidate speaks on Bosso membership cards controversy

Lovemore Dube

NSIKELELO Moyo who is vying for the Highlanders’ executive secretary post has dissociated himself from an alleged membership cards scam.

He has described the issue as unfortunate and part of the electioneering that is going on at the institution. The Highlanders bona fide members will meet on 4 February to choose a chairman, secretary and committee member.

It would appear there was a communication breakdown as members of the executive at one time all believed the cards had been printed by a machine at the club only to discover in November that none had been availed at a time a staffer in the finance department was suspended.

“I am not a fraud. I am an honest member out there after heeding a call from members to assist the club with some qualities that they have seen in me that they think could help the institution going forward,” said Moyo who is accused of printing some cards clandestinely.

Moyo insists that no Bosso membership cards were printed after he offered to do so in May last year. The team has a backlog of membership cards numbering over 80 with members from outside Bulawayo some alleging that they have kept receipts now for over a year.

Moyo offered the club a machine to print the cards in May Last year. When he brought the machine after meeting the chief executive officer, Ronald Moyo and the executive committee on their way to Mount Darwin for last year’s Independence Day Celebrations, he found out that the software had been taken by someone who used to print the cards.

“I brought the machine but they did not have the software. I then took my machine to Harare where I offered to do samples for the executive on my proposed new card which had better security features than the old one. It also had a member’s details and address on it and they liked the sample.

“After the sample I never heard anything. It would appear someone created an impression that we had reached an agreement for me to print new cards which never was the case. The old card was too basic,” said Moyo.

Moyo cleared the air on his legal sphere status saying he is not a registered advocate in Zimbabwe but one in Botswana where he once was a magistrate. He said some club members had advised him to stop people from calling him advocate as he was not registered in Zimbabwe.

“I am not admitted to the bar here but in Botswana. So some friends who are Zimbabwean lawyers advised me to drop Advocate that is why am campaigning under the Advovo banner which is my nickname. I was company secretary for Sushi Mine when I returned from Namibia before I joined the Ministry of War Vets some eight years ago.”

Moyo says he is back and now working at Ecobalance Ventures, a company that is on the climate space.

Moyo has worked as a magistrate in Botswana and alleges that he quit voluntarily after getting a better offer in Namibia where he also lectured.

In 2013 Moyo retraced his steps back to Bulawayo where he assisted David Mhiribidi start his law firm. He said after that he moved to Harare and returned last November and only made decision to contest recently.

“I am clean and far from stories about fraudulent cards and any other story. I want to serve the club that I love. I entered the race early this year after discussing with the incumbent secretary Morgen Dube. I was frank with him that people want me to challenge him,” said Moyo a member of the Harare Supporters Chapter.

Moyo is not happy with just 300 people of the 5 000 plus members determining the future of the institution yet not even a tenth of the membership.

He said over the years the constitution has been violated as a number below the quorum has met and decided the fate of the club. He said it is illegal according to the constitution for business to carry on at the instigation of a proposer from the floor when the threshold is not reached.

Rumours were flying high and low that the election would be decided on cards clandestinely produced ahead of the election. Candidates are expected to verify the voters’ roll before elections as accusations of corrupt tendencies have been raised before.

Of late chapters have taken over the show with Harare, Johannesburg and Victoria Falls having representation in the executive committee.