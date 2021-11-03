Caps United confirm departure of rest of technical team

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

CAPS United Football Club have announced the departure of the rest of the technical team in what the club said was on mutual grounds.

Makepekepe have already parted ways with head coach Darlington Dodo and on Wednesday, the club also make it public that the remaining technical team members had also left the Green Machine.

“Subsequent to the departure of the head coach, the club is today, 3 November 2021, announcing the departure of the rest of the technical team on mutual grounds. They have been with the club for three (3) years and Caps United FC wishes them well in their future. A further coaching update will follow in due course,’’ read the statement released by Caps United.

Joseph Takaringofa, Takura Shariwa, Witness Munkuli, Vincent Chabwana and Stewart Murisa were the other members of the technical team who have left the club.

Tonderai Marume is temporarily is charge of Makepekepe as they prepare for the start of the 2021/22 season, with their opening fixture being an away assignment against ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba on Saturday.

Caps United failed to progress to the quarterfinals of the Chibuku Super Cup where Dynamos and Harare City made it from the last eight from the group that was based in the capital city.

