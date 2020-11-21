Car ploughs into bank queue, injures 4

Medical Staff help the injured after an accident in which a Nissan Navara veered off the road and rammed onto the former Post Office building along Leopold Takawira Avenue yesterday...Pic By Dennis Mudzamiri...

Ngqwele Dube, Sunday News Correspondent

FOUR people were injured this morning when a double cab Nissan Navara collied with a Nissan Tiida and veered onto the pavement at the Main Post Office at the corner of Joshua Mqabuko and Leopold Takawira Street in Bulawayo.

Witnesses said the Navara was travelling along Leopold Takawira, heading towards Tredgold and the driver failed to stop at the robot-controlled intersection resulting in the collision.

It veered into the pavement where people were queuing to withdraw money from the bank.

Three women and a child were ferried to hospital by ambulance

More to follow…