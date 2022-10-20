Cara Black nominated for International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

FORMER world number one doubles player Cara Black could receive one of her sport’s greatest honours next year after being nominated for induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

Zimbabwean tennis fans can help Black achieve this accolade when fan voting opens on Thursday 20th October. Black was also nominated in 2022.

Black enjoyed a prolific doubles career, winning 60 titles, including five Grand Slam women’s doubles titles, and holding the world one ranking for 163 weeks. She lifted the trophy at Wimbledon three times, twice with Liezel Huber and once with Rennae Stubbs, and also triumphed at the Australian Open and the US Open with Huber. Black and Huber also reached the final at Roland Garros in 2005.

Black is one of only three women to have achieved the career Grand Slam in mixed doubles. She won five mixed doubles titles, three of which came alongside Leander Paes, the other two were won alongside her brother Wayne. Both her brothers, Wayne and Byron, played professional tennis.

In singles, Black reached a career-high ranking of number 31 and won one career singles title at Waikoloa in 2002. Her best Grand Slam singles result was reaching the fourth round at 2001 Roland Garros.

Fans can vote online via vote.tennisfame.com from Thursday 20 – Sunday 30 October to show their support.

Voting by the official voting group of journalists, historians, and existing Hall of Famers will take place in the coming months. Successful election into the Hall of Fame depends on achieving an affirmative vote of 75% or more from the Official Voting Group result or a combined total of 75% or more from the Official Voting Group result and any bonus percentage points they earn through the fan vote.

