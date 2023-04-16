Caravan-Esigodweni road to be rebuilt, tarred…Transport blues to ease in Cowdray Park

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

TRANSPORT blues in Cowdray Park are going to ease with the construction and tarring of the Caravan-Esigodweni Road set to commence in a few weeks.

The road construction project is being spearheaded by the aspiring Cowdray Park legislator Professor Mthuli Ncube who is also the Minister of Finance and Economic Development.

In an interview with Sunday News, the minister said the roads in Cowdray Park were in a very bad shape, hence the need to roll out a massive road rehabilitation and reconstruction programme which should commence in a week or two.

“The major road to be constructed and tarred will be the stretch from the Caravan area to Esigodweni, this will improve connectivity. We will also be constructing a flat rail crossing bridge that will connect Cowdray Park to the Western suburbs of Bulawayo via Gwabalanda-Luveve. These interventions will cut the cost of transport for Cowdray Park residents and improve movement for our transporters and motorists,” he said.

Cowdray Park suburb which has over 75 000 residents, is the second-largest suburb in the country after Budiriro in Harare. Despite its rapid growth, Cowdray Park lags behind in terms of development. Sections of the suburb have a poor road network and some houses are yet to be connected to the sewer system, while others are yet to be electrified.

Poor road infrastructure has seen some parts of the suburb being inaccessible, while commuter omnibuses are charging exorbitant fares of US$1. Professor Ncube said the project would see the creation of jobs for the youth.

“This project will see a creation of jobs and our youths in Cowdray Park will be given first priority for general labour,” said Professor Ncube.

Prof Ncube said he will be launching a sporting tournament that was going to cover all netball and social soccer teams in Cowdray Park next week.

“The campaign will be donating soccer and netball kits to our youths in order to support their talents and keep them away from drugs. We have engaged renowned scouts who will grace these events to identify marketable talents that can be transformed into national and international players. We are serious about the transformation of lives in Cowdray Park,” said Prof Ncube.

He said they still have a lot to implement and the campaign was open to ideas as it was their job to deliver and fulfil President Mnangagwa’s Vision of leaving no one or no place behind.

In terms of internet connectivity, Prof Ncube said students in the constituency have raised issues of high costs of data for research purposes for their studies. As such, he said they would be rolling free Wi-fi hubs in selected points across the constituency. @nyeve14