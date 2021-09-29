Cardiac ward for pediatric patients launched at Mpilo

Melinda Ncube, Sunday News Correspondent

THE Brave Little Hearts in Zimbabwe (BLHZ) on Wednesday officially established a cardiac ward at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo, as part of commemorations of the World Hearts Day.

BLHZ is a community-based organization in Bulawayo that seeks to spread awareness and knowledge to the public concerning the heart disease which has claimed a number children living with congenital heart disease (CHD).

World Heart Day is observed and celebrated annually on 29 September with the aim of increasing awareness of cardiovascular diseases and how to control them in order to negate their global impact.

Speaking at the official opening of the Mpilo Central Hospital Pediatric Cardiac Centre, Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Bulawayo Cde Judith Ncube said the unit will offer readily available health care and improved treatment to pediatric patients as well as research for the medical personnel.

“I am confident that this facility will help improve access to specialist services and corrective care to the children with cardiac conditions. I applaud the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the partners involved for investing in this important facility which will bring access to pediatric health services closer to the local communities and offload the existing pressure on the other referral hospitals,” said Minister Ncube.

“I commend the pivotal role that partnerships play in positively impacting communities and complementing Government’s efforts to expand access to quality, timely and affordable health care.”

She also expressed her gratitude to BLHZ for complementing Government’s efforts in fundraising towards the Pediatric Unit and advised them to continue with their dedication towards this worthy cause and increase public awareness and develop practical as well as sustainable solutions for the management and treatment of cardiac diseases in the country. BLHZ founder, Ms Tendai Moyo said they had noted that most pediatric cardiac diseases were diagnosed late with medication being expensive and surgeries done overseas for complex cases costing.

“The greatest challenge is early diagnosis and, in most cases, when a baby is born with CHD, there is no known reason for it although scientists suggest heart defects can be related to an abnormality in the number of an infant’s chromosomes, single gene defects, or environmental factors,” said Ms Moyo.

“Most of the times nurses and doctors do not thoroughly examine the child when he or she is sick, instead they give us wrong treatment based on their assumptions. This is why we are advocating early diagnosis in all medical centres to conduct pulse oximeter test to the unborn and newly born babies.”