Carling Black Label celebrates and rewards champions at ZTISU Games

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE multi award winning lager, Carling Black Label has fulfilled its commitment to support collegiate sport champions within the country at the upcoming Zimbabwe Tertiary Institutions Sports Union (ZTISU) Games for 2022.

ZTISU is a union of three sub associations namely Technical Education Sports Association of Zimbabwe (TESAZ-12 member institutions), Zimbabwe Teachers’ Colleges Sports Association (ZITCOSA- 14 member institutions) and Zimbabwe Universities Sports Association (ZUSA-15 member institutions), and the body is responsible for the administration of tertiary sports in Zimbabwe.

Carling Black Label has been sponsoring the games for the past three years and is doing so once again as the brand seeks to develop true champions through the support of sport within the country at various levels.

This years’ games will be running from the 13th to the 16th of July in Bulawayo where college athletes from around the country thronging the city for the much-anticipated games. Forty tertiary institutions are taking part in this year’s games with over 2 000 students expected to grace the occasion. The games will be played in eight different venues as follows: athletics at White City Stadium, soccer at Barbourfields Stadium, basketball at Khanyisile and Bulawayo Polytechnic, volleyball and handball at United College of Education, rugby at Hartsfield, tennis at BAC, pool at Queens Sports Club, darts, table tennis and chess at Hillside Teachers College.

“True to our proposition, CBL is a champion beer for champions! CBL is inspired by champion individuals and knows that they deserve a true reward for their efforts. Carling Black Label will therefore reward all the champions of the various sporting disciplines at this years’ tournament with medals and award the winning pool institute with a branded pool table, and the winning dart institution with a branded dart board,’’ read a statement from Delta Beverages.

In addition, Delta Beverages will also sponsor the sports kits of the two team finalists who will represent the country in rugby, netball, volleyball, and basketball at the 2022 CUCSA Games. This is the Confederation of Universities College Sports Association games which will be held from 28 August to 3 September 2022 between South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Angola Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, and Mozambique.

