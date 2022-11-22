Cases of baby dumping incresse

Clementine Phulu, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo has received three cases where newly born babies were found dumped at different places.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said such reports were increasing which is a cause of concern.

On 12 November at around 6am a passer-by was walking from work, on reaching a railway line near Matshobane ground he heard an infant crying, he went to check and discovered a male infant who is about two weeks old wrapped in a cream and red blanket.

In a separate incident in Pumula South at Emagodini, on 13 November at around 9am a passer-by was on her way to church when she heard a baby crying from a gravel pit, she got into the pit, took the baby who was placed in a plastic paper of disposable pampers and the baby was putting on a pamper only. The lady immediately took the baby who is about two weeks old to the police and a report was filed and the baby taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, in another incident which took place in Cowdray Park, a 53-year-old female found a male infant who is about six months old, showing signs of life wrapped with a white towel outside her gate, she then took the infant to the police and a police report was made.

Efforts to locate the mother of the infant were fruitless and the infant was taken to Mpilo Hospital for medical attention and safe custody.

Assistant Insp Msebele urged members of the public to accept reality that might have befallen them and seek assistance from elders.

“We are urging members of the public to accept reality that might have befallen them and seek assistance from elders. Police in Bulawayo is inviting members of the public to assist with information on the whereabouts of the mothers to these infants to report at any nearest police station,” she said.