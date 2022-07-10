Cattle donation: Let spirit of Ubuntu prevail

Lifewrap.org says “the spirit of Ubuntu is an ethos that demands individuals to behave in a way that represents their society.

This philosophy requires individuals to act in a manner that respects the dignity of others.

In many ways, the spirit of Ubuntu is a cultural norm that has a profound impact on the human spirit.”

Furthermore, it has been said that “the essence of the concept is to live in harmony with others.

This entails high regard for traditional values, a perpetual awareness of consequences, and an ability to interact with others in a graceful manner.

The philosophy of Ubuntu stems from the realisation that our lives are entwined with those of others.

It emphasises the commitment of personal power to the common good.

It focuses on creating a commonwealth, which enriches all people equally.

In this way, peace will be attained. Abuse of personal power results from a diseased or narcissistic mind.”

In addition, it focuses on the individual’s responsibility to the community.

It goes further to teach the society that “umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu” which means that no one lives in isolation, a person achieves whatever he/she achieves because of the support they get from the community.

The country was recently reminded of this great African philosophy when farmers from the Matabeleland region pooled resources together to support a Nkayi family that lost 21 cattle after they were given harmful medication.

After the plight of the family was highlighted in the mainstream media and social media, a number of farmers, out of goodwill, donated 16 cattle to the family.

The donation brought back smiles to the family that had lost hope, with some family members actually under suicide watch.

Losing 21 cattle is a heavy blow even to the most established farmers, and it was no secret that such a loss would take a huge psychological toll on the family.

The donation did not only bring back to life their kraal, which had been left with only a couple of cows, but it restored the reason to live to family members once more.

Reports said the cattle, which were said to be valued at over US$8 500 died after being given the dose following a breakdown in communication over the use of the chemical.

The cattle had been given a tablet each of aluminum phosphide, which is used for fumigating stored grain, seeds and tobacco, among others.

The cattle belonged to three Mpofu family members, Mr Lindani Mpofu, who bought the pesticide, Mr Orderly Mpofu, who dosed the cattle and 99-year-old Mrs Jennet Mpofu.

The family homestead is at Dolahali area in Nhlekisa Village under village head Ncube.

“People read the story and were touched by the incident and we thought of doing something.

We have a WhatsApp group that focuses on farming issues where we have been mobilising assistance for the family,” said a member of the group that made the donation.

A family member, Mrs Sakhiwe Moyo said that one of the family members bought grain preserving pesticide and gave it to a teenage boy to take it home.

The young man forgot the message and when he got home, he said the contents were for dosing cattle.

Only one ox survived after the family was advised to make it drink opaque beer and a heifer which is expecting and was not given the dose and two calves.

The cattle were buried after advice against burning them by the veterinary officer in the district.