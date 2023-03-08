Cattle thieves caught red-handed

Valencia Ndhlovu, Sunday News Reporter

BULAWAYO police last Friday arrested two suspects who were found with partially skinned cattle carcasses in a Honda fit in Emganwini after receiving a tipoff from residents.

The accused Ngonidzashe Mnyanya (38) and Ashley Moyo (24) both from Nkulumane 12 confessed to having stolen and skinned the two cows.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed the incident. The two suspects were also found with a black satchel with a blood-stained t-shirt and two knives.

The two are now helping the police with investigations.

“We would like to advise farmers from Lower Rangemore and the surrounding areas with missing cattle to visit ZRP Donnington for possible identification of their cattle. We also urge farmers to pen their cattle and have herd boys who will move around grazing areas to guard against cattle rustlers. As police, we also appeal to members of the public for information that may lead to the arrest of the outstanding accused person,” he said.