CBC hosts rugby awards night

Online Reporter

AFTER the completion of the second term which also marked the end of the schools rugby season, Christian Brothers College (CBC) hosted the 2023 Rugby dinner and prize giving ceremony on Wednesday evening.

The event was attended by many parents, sponsors, guests, staff, well-wishers and the CBC rugby players, who were being commended for their skill throughout the rugby season.

The Guest of Honour was a former CBC student and rugby player, B Moyo-Majwabu, who is said to have given an inspirational speech in which the boys learnt some valuable lessons.

A new captain was also crowned on the night by CBC’s first team, Hornets’ head coach, Nelson Madida and the outgoing skipper, Babongile Ncube. The skipper for 2024 will be Michael Chimedza.

Rugby Award Winners 2023:

a.) Juniors Category: Shields presented by Mr A. Ncube:

U14B:

Most Improved Player: Loyiso Cumba

Most Valuable Player: Ronwell Kuveya

U14A:

Most Improved Player: Spencer Macharaka

Most Valuable Player: Abraham Jaja

U15B:

Most Improved Player: Bulisani Mpofu

Most Valuable Player: Moses Runganga

U15A:

Most Improved Player: Irvin Mtungwazi

Most Valuable Player: Wezi Phiri

U16B:

Most Improved Player: Joseph Makgatho

Most Valuable Player: Dean Mangere

U16A:

Most Improved Player: Anopaishe Gwezera

Most Valuable Player: Makomborero Mugobo

3rds:

Most Improved Player: Tanaka Madzivaidze

Most Valuable Player: Obert Chinhamo

b.) Outgoing Senior Players Medals presented by Mrs Hawa:

Mondliwethu Mpofu

Bhauti Aiden

Sean Mutazu

Bandile Moyo

Ceaser Paradzayi

James Zisanhi

Ethan Fergurson

Cuthbert Tinavapi (Vice Captain)

Babongile Ncube (Captain)

c.) Shields Awards presented by Mr B. Moyo-Majwabu:

2nd XV (Men of Men):

Most Improved Player: Mayidunyiswe Donga

Best Forward: Tinevimbo Nyoni

Best Backline: Nyasha Muchengeti

Top Points Scorer: Leeroy Ruwocha

Most Valuable Player: Hillary Mpofu

1st XV (Hornets):

Most Improved Player: James Zisanhi

Best Forward: Cuthbert Tinavapi

Best Backline: Sean Mutazu

Top Points Scorer: Ethan Ferguson

Most Valuable Player: Babongile Ncube

Award for Zim Representation: Cuthbert Tinavapi

e.) Coaches and Managers Shields presented by K. Muhomba:

Venue Manager: K. Mkwerete

U14 Coach – J Sibanda

U14 Coach – A Soweto

U14 Manager – K Nyathi

U15 Coach – R Ndlovu

U15 Coach – V Muendesi

U15 Manager – Q Moyo

U16 Coach – Mr Chirwa

U16 Coach – Mr Scheepers

U16 Coach – Mr Mubobo

U16 Manager- I Taruwona

U16 Manager- A Ncube

Hornets Assistant Coach – Z. Mpofu

Senior Rugby Manager – G Nare

Senior Rugby Mobility Coach – K Mirtle

Men of Men & 3rds Coach –T Phiri

Hornets Head Coach – N Madida