CBC hosts rugby awards night

The Sunday News
Online Reporter
AFTER the completion of the second term which also marked the end of the schools rugby season, Christian Brothers College (CBC) hosted the 2023 Rugby dinner and prize giving ceremony on Wednesday evening.
The event was attended by many parents, sponsors, guests, staff, well-wishers and the CBC rugby players, who were being commended for their skill throughout the rugby season.
The Guest of Honour was a former CBC student and rugby player, B Moyo-Majwabu, who is said to have given an inspirational speech in which the boys learnt some valuable lessons.
A new captain was also crowned on the night by CBC’s first team, Hornets’ head coach, Nelson Madida and the outgoing skipper, Babongile Ncube. The skipper for 2024 will be Michael Chimedza.
Rugby Award Winners 2023:
a.) Juniors Category: Shields presented by Mr A. Ncube:
U14B:
Most Improved Player: Loyiso Cumba
Most Valuable Player: Ronwell Kuveya
U14A:
Most Improved Player: Spencer Macharaka
Most Valuable Player: Abraham Jaja
U15B:
Most Improved Player: Bulisani Mpofu
Most Valuable Player: Moses Runganga
U15A:
Most Improved Player: Irvin Mtungwazi
Most Valuable Player: Wezi Phiri
U16B:
Most Improved Player: Joseph Makgatho
Most Valuable Player: Dean Mangere
U16A:
Most Improved Player: Anopaishe Gwezera
Most Valuable Player: Makomborero Mugobo
3rds:
Most Improved Player: Tanaka Madzivaidze
Most Valuable Player: Obert Chinhamo
b.) Outgoing Senior Players Medals presented by Mrs Hawa:
- Mondliwethu Mpofu
- Bhauti Aiden
- Sean Mutazu
- Bandile Moyo
- Ceaser Paradzayi
- James Zisanhi
- Ethan Fergurson
- Cuthbert Tinavapi (Vice Captain)
- Babongile Ncube (Captain)
c.) Shields Awards presented by Mr B. Moyo-Majwabu:
2nd XV (Men of Men):
Most Improved Player: Mayidunyiswe Donga
Best Forward: Tinevimbo Nyoni
Best Backline: Nyasha Muchengeti
Top Points Scorer: Leeroy Ruwocha
Most Valuable Player: Hillary Mpofu
1st XV (Hornets):
Most Improved Player: James Zisanhi
Best Forward: Cuthbert Tinavapi
Best Backline: Sean Mutazu
Top Points Scorer: Ethan Ferguson
Most Valuable Player: Babongile Ncube
Award for Zim Representation: Cuthbert Tinavapi
e.) Coaches and Managers Shields presented by K. Muhomba:
Venue Manager: K. Mkwerete
U14 Coach – J Sibanda
U14 Coach – A Soweto
U14 Manager – K Nyathi
U15 Coach – R Ndlovu
U15 Coach – V Muendesi
U15 Manager – Q Moyo
U16 Coach – Mr Chirwa
U16 Coach – Mr Scheepers
U16 Coach – Mr Mubobo
U16 Manager- I Taruwona
U16 Manager- A Ncube
Hornets Assistant Coach – Z. Mpofu
Senior Rugby Manager – G Nare
Senior Rugby Mobility Coach – K Mirtle
Men of Men & 3rds Coach –T Phiri
Hornets Head Coach – N Madida