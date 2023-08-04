CBC hosts rugby awards night

CBC hosts rugby awards night

The Sunday News

Online Reporter

 

AFTER the completion of the second term which also marked the end of the schools rugby season, Christian Brothers College (CBC) hosted the 2023 Rugby dinner and prize giving ceremony on Wednesday evening.

 

The event was attended by many parents, sponsors, guests, staff, well-wishers and the CBC rugby players, who were being commended for their skill throughout the rugby season.

 

The Guest of Honour was a former CBC student and rugby player, B Moyo-Majwabu, who is said to have given an inspirational speech in which the boys learnt some valuable lessons.

 

A new captain was also crowned on the night by CBC’s first team, Hornets’ head coach, Nelson Madida and the outgoing skipper, Babongile Ncube. The skipper for 2024 will be Michael Chimedza.

 

Rugby Award Winners 2023:

 

a.) Juniors Category: Shields presented by Mr A. Ncube:

 

U14B:

 

Most Improved Player:  Loyiso Cumba

 

Most Valuable Player:  Ronwell Kuveya

 

U14A:

 

Most Improved Player:  Spencer Macharaka

 

Most Valuable Player:  Abraham Jaja

 

U15B:

 

Most Improved Player:  Bulisani Mpofu

 

Most Valuable Player:  Moses Runganga

 

U15A:

 

Most Improved Player:  Irvin Mtungwazi

 

Most Valuable Player:  Wezi Phiri

 

U16B:

 

Most Improved Player:  Joseph Makgatho

 

Most Valuable Player:  Dean Mangere

 

U16A:

 

Most Improved Player:  Anopaishe Gwezera

 

Most Valuable Player:  Makomborero Mugobo

 

3rds:

 

Most Improved Player:  Tanaka Madzivaidze

 

Most Valuable Player:  Obert Chinhamo

 

b.) Outgoing Senior Players Medals presented by Mrs Hawa:

 

  1. Mondliwethu Mpofu

 

  1. Bhauti Aiden

 

  1. Sean Mutazu

 

  1. Bandile Moyo

 

  1. Ceaser Paradzayi

 

  1. James Zisanhi

 

  1. Ethan Fergurson

 

  1. Cuthbert Tinavapi (Vice Captain)

 

  1. Babongile Ncube (Captain)

 

c.) Shields Awards presented by Mr B. Moyo-Majwabu:

 

2nd XV (Men of Men):

 

Most Improved Player:  Mayidunyiswe Donga

 

Best Forward:  Tinevimbo Nyoni

 

Best Backline:  Nyasha Muchengeti

 

Top Points Scorer: Leeroy Ruwocha

 

Most Valuable Player:  Hillary Mpofu

 

1st XV (Hornets):

 

Most Improved Player:  James Zisanhi

 

Best Forward:  Cuthbert Tinavapi

 

Best Backline:  Sean Mutazu

 

Top Points Scorer:  Ethan Ferguson

 

Most Valuable Player: Babongile Ncube

 

Award for Zim Representation: Cuthbert Tinavapi

 

e.) Coaches and Managers Shields presented by K. Muhomba:

 

Venue Manager: K. Mkwerete

 

U14 Coach – J Sibanda

 

U14 Coach – A Soweto

 

U14 Manager – K Nyathi

 

U15 Coach – R Ndlovu

 

U15 Coach – V Muendesi

 

U15 Manager – Q Moyo

 

U16 Coach – Mr Chirwa

 

U16 Coach – Mr Scheepers

 

U16 Coach – Mr Mubobo

 

U16 Manager- I Taruwona

 

U16 Manager- A Ncube

 

Hornets Assistant Coach – Z. Mpofu

 

Senior Rugby Manager – G Nare

 

Senior Rugby Mobility Coach – K Mirtle

 

Men of Men & 3rds Coach –T Phiri

 

Hornets Head Coach – N Madida

