CBC hosts Watershed, Heritage Colleges

Brandon Moyo

IT will be an epic day of rugby at Christian Brothers College (CBC) as they will host two schools today.

The Bulawayo boys are set to host Watershed College and The Heritage School in what promises to be mouthwatering encounters. Matches will be played in two fields.

Field A will see CBC 3rds go up against Heritage in the first match of the day while Under-15A will go on to face Watershed. Two other matches will take place before the crunch encounter at 3:30pm. The hosts’ Under-16A and seconds team will also face Watershed before the Hornets (CBC First team) play against Watershed first team in what will be the biggest match of the day.

Two matches will be played on Field B, pitting CBC’s Under-16B team and Heritage. The hosts’ Under-14A will play against Watershed in the second match that will be played on Field B. – @brandon_malvin