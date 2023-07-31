CBC rugby teams produce good results

Brandon Moyo

CHRISTIAN Brothers College (CBC) rugby teams produced good results over the weekend where they played against various schools.

From the nine matches they played, they managed to win six of their encounters while suffering three defeats. The schools that they played against were Northlea High School, Gifford Boys High and Hellenic Academy.

The matches marked the end of the season as the schools close on Thursday.

Their first team, the Hornets played one game and managed to secure a convincing victory. The Hornets played against Hellenic Academy and registered a 44-20 win. Their second team, which is known as ‘Men of Men’ , thumped Hellenic 25-0.

In other matches that took part on the action filled day, their third team lost 12-0 against Gifford before the Under-16A side went on to share the spoils with Hellenic Academy in a 12-12 draw. The Under-16B side won 37-7 against Northlea while the Under-15A side succumbed to a 21-15 defeat at the hands of Hellenic.

The CBC Under-15B side managed to get the better of Hellenic, thumping them 52-0 while the Under-14A side received a 51-12 hiding at the hands of Hellenic. The last match saw the CBC Under-14B team register a 17-10 victory over Gifford.

“Well done to the boys for ending the season off on a high note! Special thanks to the amazing fans who have come out to watch the games and support. Thank you to the managers and coaches for all the work they do,” CBC posted on their socials. – @brandon_malvin