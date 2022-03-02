CCARDESA donates to Matopos Research Institute

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Centre for Coordination of Agricultural Research and Development for Southern Africa (CCARDESA) recently donated a MAXHUB virtual conferencing equipment worth Botswana Pula (BWP) 75 685 to Matopos Research Institute.

The equipment is set to assist the institution in the facilitation of virtual meetings and enhance research work.

Based in Botswana, CCARDESA was founded by SADC member states to harmonise the implementation of agricultural research and development in the region.

Matopos Research Institute Head, Mr Tendai Matekenya said the equipment will go a long to enhance institutional capacity.

“We are grateful for the donation we received from the CCARDESA of the MAXHUB virtual conferencing equipment. The state-of-the-art equipment will enhance institutional capacity in terms of the work that we do as we will be able to facilitate virtual meetings and advance research work,” said Mr Matekenya.

He said dissemination of information to farmers will also be made much easier and cascaded to District Ward Information Centers within the shorted period of time.

Mr Matekenya said the equipment came at a time when Government was promoting the use of ICTs in the agricultural sector to maximise production.

He added: “As we are building towards world-class institutes with the state-of-the-art equipment, it takes us at par with international organisations, while our capacity has been enhanced in terms of infrastructure development and we are happy.”

During a demonstration of how the equipment works, the institute’s chief research officer, Mr Gavious Sisito said the MAXHUB virtual conferencing equipment unlike other video conferencing devices on the market, it had an interface that will adapt to one’s needs as well as a wireless screen sharing.

“It does not need a PC to work, it is a standalone device that can also be used in corporate spaces. Our meetings will be on another level with this conference camera.

“It has multiple connections and mounting possibilities. Excellent picture quality, surround sound and everything you need to make your meetings as natural as possible. You can use it for conferences, meeting rooms, exhibitions, trainings or presentations among other things,” he added.

Testimonials from the other team members showed that the equipment was an innovative new development that came with various solutions for their day-to-day operations.

They said that they could now do their work safely without the fear of Covid-19 travel restrictions, it would also cut travel costs and they could store much data and information securely.

The MAXHUB virtual conferencing equipment includes an interactive touch screen flat panel TV, wireless dongle, stylus, pen box and Bluetooth speakerphone among other components.

MAXHUB all-in-one display for conferences integrates the functions of projector, whiteboard, advertising signage, computer, microphone, audio, etc. It satisfies the needs of local meetings and remote collaborations.