CCC councillor calls for unity, patriotism

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

PATRIOTISM and sovereignty of the country come ahead of politics, a Bulawayo City Citizens’ Coalition for Change councilor has said.

Cllr Mpumelelo Moyo of Ward 26 was speaking during the provincial Independence celebrations at White City Stadium on Friday after he and 17 other Bulawayo City councilors joined thousands of city residents in celebrating the country’s 45th Independence anniversary while deputy mayor, Cllr Edwin Ndlovu drove to Nembudziya to attend the national celebrations.

Mayor David Coltart was conspicuous by his absence and was represented by Ward One Cllr Josiah Mutangi.

“Patriotism and sovereignty of the country come ahead of politics, as this crop of politicians we understand that we should unite people and lead from the front when it comes to national events such as Independence Day,” said Cllr Moyo.

He said Uhur day was a dark reminder how black people were oppressed by the white minority and they did not have land, mines and other empowerment initiatives which they are enjoying now as a free and independent people.

“Today we have equal opportunities to even become councillors as we are, which long back before independence we were not allowed as black people. We came to these celebrations as councillors for this great City of Queens and Kings, to celebrate this great and memorable day in the history of Zimbabwe,” said Cllr Moyo.

He said there presence at such national events was a sign of good working relations with central Government and the Presidium as a third tier of Government that understands their role, that of being part of Government and as such they should lead the people of Bulawayo in celebrating such a great day.

“As an individual, I walk with pride today knowing that I have unlimited opportunities in my country, which was made possible through Independence. In the past during white minority rule, it was not possible for a black person to get equal opportunities,” he said.

Cllr Moyo said colonialists forced blacks to live in unarable land, some of which was full of insects such as tsetse flies, adding that some people especially those born after independence may take the pre-majority rule stories as myths yet it was the brutal truth and the more reason for everyone to celebrate Independence Day.

“If you tell ama 2000 today that as black people we were not allowed to walk on pavements in cities, they might think you are creating a story, but that did happen in this country when the white settlers ruled this country before we attained Independence on 18 April 1980,” said Cllr Moyo.

BCC Councillors who were at White City Stadium.

Mpumelelo Moyo (Ward 26), Josiah Mutangi (Ward One), Ntando Ndlovu (Ward 28), Adrian Moyo (Ward Two), Aleck Ndlovu (Ward 25), Dumisani Netha (Ward 14), Muzi Masuku (Ward 12), Thandiwe Moyo (Ward Seven), Khalazani Ndlovu (Ward 10), Susan Sithole (Ward 11), Greater Gumede (Ward 16), Tawengwa Zidya (Ward 24), Lizzie Sibanda (Ward 27), Irene Moyo, Nokuthula Sibanda, Mercy Furanayi, Zubeda Lezina Mohamed and Siboniso Moyo (all proportional representation).