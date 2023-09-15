CCC members remanded out of custody

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

SIX Citizens Coalition for Change members, including two Members of Parliament, Surrender Kapoikulu (Bulawayo Central) and Gift Ostalos Siziva (Pelandaba-Tshabalala), who appeared at the Western Commonage Magistrates Court on Friday have been remanded out of custody to 29 Septermber 2023 when their trial is set to commence.

The six- Kapoikulu, Siziva, ward 20 councillor Simbarashe Dube, former councillor Earnest Rafamoyo, Lovewell Mwinde and Tendai Masotsha- are facing two charges of defacing a political poster and criminal insult.

In the first count the state alleged that on 11 August 2023 and at the gate of house number 14281 Nkulumane 12 Bulawayo, Siziva, Rafomoyo, Masocha, Kapoikulu and Dube, in the company of other CCC members who are still at large seriously impaired the dignity of Soneni Moyo, who was a CCC double candidate for Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency, and insulted her.

In the second count, the state alleged that on the 16 August 2023 at Pelandaba shops, Rafomoyo, Masocha, Dube, Siziva and Mwinde and in the company of others who are still at large unlawfully and intentionally tore campaign posters belonging to Moyo realising that there was a real risk or possibility that damage may result from their act in contravening the said act.

Representing all the six accused they lawyer, Mr Tinashe Runganga requested the court to apply for a call log and location for one of the mentioned dates for accused one who is Siziva. The magistrate granted the application.

Mr Denmark Chihombe stood in for the state.

