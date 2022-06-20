Cde Eveline Mpofu granted liberation war heroine status

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

The late Zanu pf Matabeleland South woman’s league Vice Chairperson Cde Eveline Mpofu has been conferred with a liberation war heroine status ahead of her burial this Tuesday.

Cde Eveline Mpofu passed on last Friday and was 38.

Acting Director Local Governance in Matabeleland South province Mr Peter Mahlathini confirmed the heroine status and said:

“Please be informed that ZANU PF head office has advised this office that the President and First Secretary of ZANU PF, Cde Dr E D Mnangagwa has conferred a liberation war heroine status to the late Cde Eveline Mpofu who passed away on the 17 June 2022. She will be buried at Habane Cemetry, Esigodini. The burial will be on Tuesday 21 June 2022,” he said.

Cde Mpofu was born on 24 September 1984 at United Bulawayo Hospital, and did her early primary school education at Reigate Primary School in Bulawayo up to the grade 5 before transferring to Mvuthu Primary School in Habane, Esigodini. She did her secondary education at Mvuthu High School in the same location.

The late Cde Mpofu became actively involved in politics in 1998. She then joined the National Youth Service at Border Gezi Training Camp in 2001 and graduated in the same year. Upon her graduation she was referred to Mbalabala School of Infantry for the Instructor ‘Training (Training of trainees). In 2002 she was posted to Dayadaya Training Camp as Drill Instructor. She transferred from the military service to join the Ministry of Youth as a Youth Officer in 2004.

She became a member of the National Executive of the Youth League in 2013 and became the Secretary for information and Publicity as well as a Central Committee member up to 2018. Cde Evelyn Mpofu was re-elected as the Deputy Secretary for transport and Welfare in the National Executive of the Youth League until 2021 when she was elected the Mat South Provincial Women League Executive as the Vice Chairlady.

Mourners are gathered at house number 410 Dark City Habane township in Esigodini.

