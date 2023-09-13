Cde Malinga’s burial set for Friday

Cde Malinga’s burial set for Friday The late Cde Joshua Malinga

The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

LATE national hero Cde Joshua Malinga will be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Friday.

According to a preliminary program confirmed by the family, Cde Malinga’s body will arrive at his Bulawayo home on Wednesday before a service is conducted at 5pm.

On Thursday morning, another service will be held at the Large City Hall where various speakers are expected to deliver speeches before the body departs for Harare.

Son to the late Dr Malinga, Mr Mpehlabayo Joshua Malinga said on Thursday night mourners will be at their family house in Harare at number 4 Combermoune Road, Borrowdale.

Dr Malinga will then be buried at the National Hero’s Acre on Friday.

