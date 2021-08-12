Cde Ngwenya body departs for Harare…burial at the National Heroes Acre.

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

THE body of the late nationalist and liberation stalwart Cde Jane Ngwenya who was declared a national heroine has departed for Harare where she will be buried on Friday (tomorrow) at the National Heroes Acre.

Cde Ngwenya (86) died last Thursday night at Bulawayo’s Mater Dei Hospital.

A small family ceremony was held at the Doves Funeral Services Chapel in Bulawayo on Thursday before the body’s departure for Harare.

Speaking before the departure to Harare, family spokesperson and maternal uncle to the late Cde Ngwenya, Mr Tonderai Mushaurwa said as a family they felt privileged for their beloved one to be bestowed with the national heroine status.

“We feel so privileged to have our dear beloved one declared as a national heroine. We are very devastated but we are celebrating her life, a well lived life. Her last resting place the national shrine is the most befitting place where she is supposed to be,” said Mr Mushaurwa.

He said to him, the late Cde Ngwenya was like a daughter and they would interact a lot.

Mr Mushaurwa she was his encyclopedia as he got to know their family history because of her.

“One remarkable quality about her was that her yes was a yes and her no was a no. She did not want to dilly dally. I remember at one stage when my daughter was looking for a place to teach, people were asking for bribes, I went to her and told her and she said sekuru (uncle) don’t even do that because once you do that you are also joining the league of those crocks.

Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Abednico Ncube said they were grateful to President Mnangagwa for honouring the late Cde Ngwenya with a national heroine status.

“We thank His Excellence the President Mnangagwa for giving the late Cde Jane Ngwenya title of national heroine. The President did come see her a number of times and had her dilapidated home renovated and fixed. However, she never managed to stay there not for long and after two months she then passed away.”

Minister Ncube said her death did not affect the family only but it also affected most of the Cdes as her friends who worked well with her.

He said the late Cde Ngwenya fought for the nation and she contributed to the freedom of the Zimbabwe being enjoyed today.

“We are at loss after losing one of our own. May her soul continue to rest in peace.”

End//