Cde Robert Mugabe returns to Rufaro stadium

ON 18 April 1980 Rufaro Stadium was packed as the nation celebrated the birth of an independent Zimbabwe and the inauguration of Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe as the first black Prime Minister.

Today Cde Mugabe is once again the center of attraction at Rufaro Stadium but smiles have since been replaced by tears as thousands are expected to fill up the stadium to bid adieu to the former Zimbabwean President who died last Friday.

Another ceremony will be held at the same venue tomorrow, as people from five other provinces are expected to pay their last respects.

Meanwhile, several presidents and heads of government are expected to start arriving in Harare tomorrow ahead of a State Funeral service scheduled for Saturday at the National Sports Stadium.

President Mnangagwa told mourners at the late former President’s home this morning that so far 11 heads of state have confirmed that they will be coming to pay their last respects to Cde Mugabe.

Some former presidents of African nations have also confirmed their attendance. President Mnangagwa also assured the family of full support from the Government as the family and nation mourns the former Head of State. –ZTN/Sunday News Reporter