Celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Matopo National Park

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

As Valentine’s Day approaches, many strive to plan romantic activities or getaways.

This year, instead of the traditional gift of chocolates and flowers, a local tourism marketing company has planned an event meant to be both a memorable and intimate experience for lovers in the Matopo National Park.

The national park is a world heritage site and is traditional a tourist destination for people looking for outdoor excursions. However, Club Likoma in partnership with Zimparks has developed a concept they have called Queen Lozikeyi’s Valentine Dance on 12 February which will be held at the Maleme Lodges in the national park.

Club Likoma and Zimparks have planned the event to not only regale the guests with eye catching scenery and activities, but also provide the perfect setting for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day memory.

Club Likoma spokesperson, Mr Jonathan Kaliyathi said the event has been designed to promote both domestic tourism and an alternative Valentine’s Day vibe.

“We felt that domestic tourism was not being adequately promoted and decided to take advantage of Valentine’s Day to remind locals of the beauty and allure of this heritage site. We know that most people want to have candle lit dinners and so on so we are offering them the same but with the value addition of having it in the hills that surround Maleme Lodges,” Mr Kaliyathi told Sunday News Online.

“We want people to enjoy a romantic dinner and dance for two in the park, with our Valentine’s Day packages that range from US$80 for the Njelele package to US$250 for the Pomongwe package and US$270 for the Lozikeyi package,” Mr Kaliyathi said.

According to Mr Kaliyathi, the Njelele package is designed for couples who may not want to spend the night in the park but are looking to dine and wine in its environs on the special day while the Pomongwe and the Lozikeyi packages offer accommodation for two at the chalets and lodges, respectively.

‘The Lozikeyi and Pomongwe packages include high tea, dinner and dance, bed and breakfast, cocktails and a champagne breakfast as well as accommodation for the night. The difference between the two packages is that the guests in the former will be accommodated in a lodge while guest for the latter will be accommodated in the chalets,” he added.

Mr Kaliyathi said both Club Likoma and Zimparks were committed to providing both recreational activities and indulgent treatments to pamper lovers on their special day. [email protected]