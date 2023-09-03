Centurion Jalai breaks duck as DeMbare win

Langton Nyakwenda in Kariba

Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Dynamos

DYNAMOS vice-captain and the longest serving member in the squad, Emmanuel Jalai, celebrated a century of appearances by scoring his first league goal at Nyamhunga Stadium yesterday.

He dedicated this rare goal to the team as DeMbare reduced the gap between them and log leaders Highlanders to five points. Bosso play Chicken Inn at Barbourfields this afternoon.

Despite playing second fiddle to Cranborne Bullets for most of the game, Dynamos grabbed the all-important winner in the 51st minute. Jalai who was playing his 101st game for Dynamos, latched on to a long ball by Kelvin Moyo, turned his marker before unleashing a half volley into the back of the nets.

It was his first goal for Dynamos since joining the Mbare side in 2019.

“I dedicate this goal to the team. I am happy to score my first goal at a time I am also celebrating a century of appearances for the club. We will now take each game as it comes as we keep pushing for the title,” Jalai said.

The win pushed Dynamos to 36 points, five behind Highlanders and three adrift of second placed Ngezi Platinum Stars who lost against Herentals at Mandava yesterday. It was indeed a relief for coach Genesis Mangombe who was taking charge of his third league game since taking over from Herbert Maruwa. Mangombe now has two wins and a draw.

“We are happy to get the three points against a tough team. We knew the match would be difficult, they tried to neutralise us in the middle of the park. The heat also affected us.”

Mangombe also restored experienced Taimon Mvula back into the starting line up after a number of weeks on the bench.

“Mvula is always our number one, he is experienced and we need him in crucial games. It’s also good he kept a clean sheet,” said Mangombe.

Cranborne Bullets remain second from bottom with 13 games to play but they once again gave fans an entertaining passing game. If there was a log for entertaining football then Cranborne Bullets would be topping that table by a huge gap.

But passing will not earn you maximum points if you don’t score. Yesterday they dominated for the better part of the game with the likes of Adam Ngwena, Kingsley Mureremba and Tinotenda Meke shining. They had a few chances that they failed to convert.

But Dembare awakened in the second half especially after they got the opener. They began to dominate the midfield with Tanaka Shandirwa, who is now spotting a bald head, dictating things as he usually does.

Cranborne Bullets coach Nesbert “Yabo” Saruchera praised his charges for the fight but bemoaned the missed chances.

“We played well but we failed to convert, but we are going to fight another day,” said Saruchera.

He made a triple substitution in the 60th minute, bringing on Yemmy Matembedze, Slyvestar Munhira and Brain Muzondiwa and that move changed the complexion of the game. Cranborne Bullets reclaimed control a bit and created at least two chances.

“Our conversion rate was poor,” said Saruchera.

His side remains on 18 points and second from the bottom with 13 games to play.

“We are soldiers and we will fight till the last drop of blood,” he said.

The other highlight of the match was the embarrassing show by Dynamos winger Tendai Matindife.

He was subbed in the first half and his replacement Issa Sadiki did better. But Shandirwa was soild and he also spoke about his new hairstyle. He no longer has that famous tint hairstyle.

“It’s a new month and I just thought of having a new hairstyle. It’s good that we picked up three points, we will keep pushing and see what happens at the end of the league race,” said Shandirwa.

Referee Tatenda Bvekerwa had a dissapointing show in the middle despite flashing at least five yellow cards.

Cranborne Bullets thought he denied them a penalty in the latter stages of the game when substitute Matembedze fell under challenge.

TEAMS

Cranborne Bullets: T. Makoni, X. Janatana, T. Meke, C. Charakupa, M. Namakhona (S. Munhira 60th minute), N. Kupara, V. Mhandu (Y. Matembedze 60th minute), A. Ngwena, M. Mudzuka, W. Taderera (B. Muzondiwa 60th minute), K. Mureremba

Dynamos: T. Mvula, E. Jalai, F. Makarati, K. Moyo, E. Moyo, J. Makunike, T. Shandirwa, D. Mudadi (A. Musiyiwa 70th minute) T. Matindife (I. Sadiki 35), E. Chikona (S. Nyahwa 78th minute), E. Paga (E. Ilunga 70th minute).