CEO Africa Roundtable hosts Currency Indaba

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE CEO Africa Roundtable is set to host a Currency Indaba tomorrow (Thursday) meant to obtain key input from business leaders and other stakeholders on the critical threats to currency stability in Zimbabwe.

The indaba which will run under the theme, ‘Towards a Shared Solution,’ is coming in amid realization that the latest inflation and exchange rate movements have left the private sector reeling and hurting.

In a statement, CEO Africa Roundtable chief executive officer (CEO), Mr Kipson Gundani said the event will be a closed-door meeting, which will be followed by a post Zimbabwe Currency Indaba press briefing to update media practitioners about the indaba’s deliberations.

“The indaba is coming in amid realization that the latest inflation and exchange rate movements have left the private sector reeling and hurting. For the country to attain an upper middle-income economy by 2030, key business leaders and government should work together in moulding the pathway to this goal,” said Mr Gundani.

He said the objectives of the indaba include promoting genuine mutually respectable dialogue between the government and private sector and mould a mutually acceptable solution.

Mr Gundani further noted that the meeting will also build national trust and confidence as well as providing an opportunity to lay out the strategic vision for long term national development supported by mutually agreeable currency reforms in Zimbabwe.

“The Zimbabwe currency indaba is expected to bring a solution that builds consensus between the government and private sector and create collective national trust arising from all stakeholders feeling respected and listened to.”