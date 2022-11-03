CEO Africa roundtable roars to life

Rutendo Nyeve in Victoria Falls

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga has reaffirmed the government’s commitment towards identifying game-changers and barriers to transition to an upper middle income country by 2030, while challenging business leaders to shift their mindsets to a default setting of sustainability.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by the Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Richard Moyo, at the ongoing eighth edition of the CEO Africa Roundtable here in Victoria Falls.

Running under the theme, “Advancing systematic leadership and shaping a better future for all”, the CEO Africa Roundtable is the foremost business conference for over 500 topmost private and public sector CEOs, business leaders, government ministers, entrepreneurs, ambassadors, investors and policy makers for high-impact learning, business opportunities and solutions, networking deals and dialogue.

Vice President Chiwenga said in order to secure the country’s future and to prosper, there is need to evolve the economic model through a paradigm shift that inspires action at revolutionary levels and pace.

“The past decade has shown us just how quickly industry transformation can happen when you reimagine and re-engineer the business model – we need to look to mobile technology, electric vehicles, the space industry, e-commerce and online streaming for inspiration.

“Let me challenge you all to shift your mind sets to a default setting of sustainability. For sustainable markets this means everyone in a leadership role putting genuine sustainability at the centre of our business models, our analysis, our decisions and our actions,” he said.

While reaffirming Government’s commitment towards identifying barriers towards growth, VP Chiwenga spoke on the need for private players to collaborate with Government in spearheading the development of the country.

“The Government is committed to identifying game-changers and barriers to transition to an upper middle income country by 2030. We need to identify, showcase and invest in the game-changing technologies and solutions that are emerging around the world. To accelerate, we must also identify the barriers to progress, be it policy, regulation, infrastructure, investment or the wider enabling environment.

“I urge captains of industry and commerce, private and public sector players to continue collaborating with the government to drive economic development,” said Vice President Chiwenga.

Speaking at the same occasion, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Sekai Nzenza as represented by her Deputy, Hon Raj Modi said she was confident that the event will go a long way in instilling a new breed of leadership among the executives.

“The Second Republic is committed to implementing a cocktail of measures whose objective is to enhance productivity in an environment that is private sector driven.

“Allow me to take the opportunity to urge all stakeholders and prospective investors to speedily facilitate the consummation of investment discussions and negotiations relating to possible investments in Zimbabwe. My Ministry stands ready to render any necessary support, as such deals are set to contribute to the growth of our economy,” said Minister Nzenza.

Meanwhile, this year’s edition of the CEO Africa roundtable is aimed at helping business leaders sharpen each other on how best they can continue to recover from the impacts of Covid-19.

The conference is being attended by various captains of industry with deliberations around the future of money, boosting agribusiness and transformation of state owned enterprises set to take centre stage as the conference enters day two today.