Chamisa throws in the towel

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa has thrown in the towel in the internal strife over the leadership of the party, which it has been engulfed in since the August harmonised elections.

The leadership wrangle had seen a number of MPs and councillors being recalled by the party’s interim secretary general, Mr Sengezo Tshabangu.

Mr Chamisa took to his X account, on Thursday afternoon, to announce his stepping down from the leadership of the party.

“This is to officially, and under my hand, inform you, that, with immediate effect, I no longer have anything to do with CCC. My focus remains fully on Zimbabwe, asserting your victory, honouring the citizens’ mandate and God’s calling to provide leadership,” reads part of Mr Chamisa’s post.