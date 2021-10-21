Chapepa claims two titles at Confederation of African Tennis 14 years and under tournament

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

KUDZAI Chapepa continued to shine when she captured the singles as well as the doubles title at the Confederation of African Tennis 14 years and under tournament that ended at the Bulawayo Country Club on Thursday.

Chapepa, took the singles title with a 7-5, 6-1 triumph over South African Jahiem Van Zyl in the final. The 13-year Bulawayo girl then joined forces with Kenyan Melisa Mwaka to see off Zimbabwean Zahara El-Zein 6-4, 6-4 and her partner Dareen Hossam from Egypt in the doubles final.

Bulawayo lad, Mengesi Sibanda defeated Tatenda Chivenga 6-2, 6-4 in an all Zimbabwean final to take home the boys title.

The Mozambican duo of Edilson Rosa and Luca Figueiredo defeated the Egyptian duo of Eyad Reda Ezzat and Aly Ahmed Noureldine in the boy 3-6, 6-3, and 10-6 in the boys’ doubles final.

Players from Botswana, Egypt, Kenya, Namibia, Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe are taking part in the tournament that started on Monday and concluded on Thursday.

As the tournament that started on Monday came to an end of Thursday, a similar one got underway at the same venue, which runs all the way to Sunday.

