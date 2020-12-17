Chapepa, Mhlanga reach Super 8 tennis doubles final in SA

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

UNDER-12 Zimbabwe tennis doubles players Kuzivaishe Chapepa and Tanaka Mhlanga on Thursday afternoon take on top seeds, South Africans Daniella Loubser and Joma Viljoen in their maiden doubles final of the Growth Point Super 8 in Benoni, South Africa.

The duo beat Nkazimulo Sigasa and Ashritha Edunuri (6-1, 6-1) in the first round before rolling over Jamie Lee Graham and Jessica Kock 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals and in the semifinals, they beat Lonwabo Majeke and Jade van Breda, 7-5, 6-1.

Chapepa’s singles run ended when she lost in the semifinals to (13th seed) Nicola Kruger, 6-3 6-4.

Meanwhile Bulawayo girl, Emily George and her South African partner Isabella Van Wyk lost to top seeds in the doubles semifinal 6-1 6-2.

The elder Chapepa, Kudzai exited in the quarterfinals of the under 14 doubles with her South African counterpart Saffron Heroldt losing 6-4 7-6(4) to Allegra Van Der Walt and Angelique Van Der Walt.

Meanwhile, second seed, Ethan Sibanda was knocked out of the ITF South Central Zim Leg 3 Juniors being held at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, falling 5-7, 6-3 to American, Aayush Bhat in the second round.

Compatriots, Bennedict Badza and Takura Mhwandagara made it to the quarterfinals with the former set to square off against Kenya’s Jayson Mbogoro and the latter will battle against Great Britain’s William Jansen

The tournament kicked off on Tuesday and ends on Saturday.