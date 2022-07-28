Chatara, Muzarabani ruled as Zimbabwe name T20I squad to face Bangladesh

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

PACE bowlers, Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani have been ruled out of Zimbabwe squad for the three Twenty20 Internationals against Bangladesh, a series which gets underway at Harare Sports Club on Saturday because of injury.

Chatara and Muzarabani are the only players missing from Zimbabwe squad from the just concluded International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier held in Bulawayo.

In the duo’s absence, Victor Nyauchi has been brought in to boost the pace attack options.

Chatara suffered a collarbone fracture while Muzarabani sustained a thigh muscle tear during the qualifying tournament held in Bulawayo earlier this month that Zimbabwe won to book their place at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to be staged in Australia starting in October.

Their replacements during that eight-team contest, all-rounder Tony Munyonga and pace bowler Tanaka Chivanga, have also been retained in the squad that will take on Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe will take on Bangladesh in the first T20I match at Harare Sports Club on Saturday, before the two sides lock horns again 24 hours later.

The third game is scheduled for 2 August at the same venue.

Play is set to start at 1PM Harare time.

After the T20I series, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will meet in three one-day international matches to complete the tour.

Zimbabwe T20I squad against Bangladesh: Ryan Burl, Regus Chakabva, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine (captain), Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Wessley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams

