Chawaguta named Chevrons interim coach

Brandon Moyo

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) has named former player and selector, Walter Chawaguta as the interim head coach of the senior men’s national cricket team.

Chawaguta (51) takes over from Dave Houghton and will be in charge of the team in their tour of Sri Lanka early in January.

He will lead a technical team that includes Stuart Matsikenyeri (Assistant Coach/Batting Coach), Steve Kirby (Bowling Coach), Erick Chauluka (Fielding Coach), Walter Karimanzira (Fitness and Conditioning Trainer), Amato Machikicho (Physiotherapist), Alistair Chambe (Team Doctor) and Mufaro Chiturumani (Analyst).

Darlington Majonga will double up as Team Manager and Media Manager, while Lovemore Banda will be the Logistics Manager.

Chawaguta is not new to his latest role, having served as Zimbabwe’s Head Coach in 2008.