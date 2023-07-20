Chawonza rescues Mahachi family

Online Writer

Dynamos vice chairman Vincent Chawonza came to the rescue of the family of the late DeMbare supporter Gibson Mahachi who was found dead at Barbourfields stadium on Monday.

The family of the late Mahachi was struggling to raise money for the coffin until Chawonza stepped in after a request from the supporters executive.

“I received a request from the national supporters executive and I obliged to the call because Gibson Mahachi was one of the people who enhanced our brand as Dynamos through his support,” Chawonza said.

“As a club we really cherish the support of our fans, they are the people who make Dynamos what it is. Personally I was touched by the circumstances surrounding his death. It was really sad and may his soul rest in peace and may his family be comforted. I would also like to thank other people who chipped in and helped the Mahachi family.”

Dynamos Bulawayo Supporters Association Chapter chairman Archford Pingurai thanked Chawonza and CAG bus services for helping the Mahachi family.

“I would like to thank the Dynamos leadership for coming to the rescue of the Mahachi family. Special mention also goes to CAG bus services for chipping in with food, transport for the mourners and other expenses. Mahachi was not registered in our structures but we were touched by the situation and we had to intervene and help. He died on a tour of duty giving support to the team,” Pingurai said.

According to postmortem report, Mahachi died after sustaining a head injury following a fall on the terraces under the influence of alcohol. He was buried at Umvutsha cemetery in Bulawayo on Thursday. Mahachi is survived by his wife and four children.

Mahachi’s death came just two days after the passing away of Dynamos Gweru Supporters Association chairman Solomon Sihhlokwe on Saturday. Sihhlokwe died from injuries after he was hit by a vehicle last Friday.