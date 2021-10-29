Cheetahs, Lady Cheetahs arrive in Kenya for Safari Sevens

The Sunday News
Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter
Kudzai Mashawi is the captain of the men’s team, the Cheetahs while Margaret Magwaro and Ruvimbo Mudyanadzo are the co-captains of the captain of women’s team, the Lady Cheetahs who will use the Safari Sevens as preparation for the pre-World Cup qualifiers.
Spain and 2019 Rugby Europe 7s Grand Prix champions Germany who headline the Kenya Safari Sevens event alongside Kenya’s national team, Shujaa. Known as “The Wolfpack”, Germany make a return to the Safari 7s for the first time since 2014. They are the 2019 Rugby Europe 7s Grand Prix champions and have taken part in two legs of the 2021 World Series.
Zimbabwe Cheetahs squad: Godfrey Magaramombe, Kudzai Mashawi (captain), Takudzwa Kumadiro, Vuyani Dhlomo, Jerry Jaravaza, Ryan Musumhi, Munesu Muneta, Prince Ncube, Shingirai Katsvere, Munopa Muneta, Brandon Boshi, Ganizani Chiku
Head coach: Graham Kaulback
Assistant coach/tour manager: Tafadzwa Mhende
Physiotherapist: Margie Gibson
Lady Cheetahs squad: Lindiwe Munerenyu, Peace Sithole, Gladys Mukome, Linia Matenga, Belinda Zhou, Margaret Magwaro (c), Chiwoniso Mabika, Rumbidzai Chigumbu, Ellen Chikoto, Tiffany Majero, Nikita Kuleya, Ruvimbo Mudyanadzo (c).
Head coach: Derek Chiwara
Assistant coach: Charity Mucucuti
Manager: Viv Manuel
Physiotherapist: Anne Butau
