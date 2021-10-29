Cheetahs, Lady Cheetahs arrive in Kenya for Safari Sevens

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe national sevens rugby teams for men as well as women have arrived in Nairobi, Kenya ahead of the Safari Sevens to be played at the Nyayo National Stadium over the weekend.

Kudzai Mashawi is the captain of the men’s team, the Cheetahs while Margaret Magwaro and Ruvimbo Mudyanadzo are the co-captains of the captain of women’s team, the Lady Cheetahs who will use the Safari Sevens as preparation for the pre-World Cup qualifiers.

Spain and 2019 Rugby Europe 7s Grand Prix champions Germany who headline the Kenya Safari Sevens event alongside Kenya’s national team, Shujaa. Known as “The Wolfpack”, Germany make a return to the Safari 7s for the first time since 2014. They are the 2019 Rugby Europe 7s Grand Prix champions and have taken part in two legs of the 2021 World Series.

Zimbabwe Cheetahs squad: Godfrey Magaramombe, Kudzai Mashawi (captain), Takudzwa Kumadiro, Vuyani Dhlomo, Jerry Jaravaza, Ryan Musumhi, Munesu Muneta, Prince Ncube, Shingirai Katsvere, Munopa Muneta, Brandon Boshi, Ganizani Chiku

Head coach: Graham Kaulback

Assistant coach/tour manager: Tafadzwa Mhende

Physiotherapist: Margie Gibson

Lady Cheetahs squad: Lindiwe Munerenyu, Peace Sithole, Gladys Mukome, Linia Matenga, Belinda Zhou, Margaret Magwaro (c), Chiwoniso Mabika, Rumbidzai Chigumbu, Ellen Chikoto, Tiffany Majero, Nikita Kuleya, Ruvimbo Mudyanadzo (c).

Head coach: Derek Chiwara

Assistant coach: Charity Mucucuti

Manager: Viv Manuel

Physiotherapist: Anne Butau

