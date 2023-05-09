Chess Mates Academy goes rural

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO based Chess Mates Academy has organised a national junior chess contest as it embarks on a campaign to lure players from outside the city as it broadens its reach to help children acquire knowledge of the game.

More than 100 players are expected to take part at this tournament scheduled for June 3 at the National University of Science and Technology.

Chess Mates Academy director, Priscah Sibanda said their focus was to attract players in schools from rural areas and other previously disadvantaged centres.

“The game of chess has long been played by urbanites and this time we want to bring in as many youngsters from outside the city,” said Sibanda.

“With this junior tournament, we want to give players an opportunity to showcase their talent. We seek to unearth junior talent from all corners of the country. Participation fees is US$5.

Previously, Chess Mates Academy used to concentrate on grooming players from Bulawayo but, it has dawned that talent is abounding elsewhere, that is why we have extended the invitation to every child who wants to play and compete.”

Chess Mates Academy has over the years done workshops, tours and tournaments in conjunction with schools as part of efforts to diversify sporting disciplines.

The sport’s popularity has grown, with a number of schools registering to take part in the game. Sibanda believes synergy between Chess Mates Academy and schools will present life changing opportunities to players

“The goal is not just to assemble children and teach them chess basics, but to train and make them play the game in a way that is going to change their lives and open up opportunities,” said Sibanda.