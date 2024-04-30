Chess Mates Academy resumes activity

Nkosilathi Sibanda

BULAWAYO-based Chess Mates Academy is preparing to launch a series of tournaments and training programmes aimed at school-going children.

The academy’s director, Prisca Sibanda said they planned to promote the growth of chess and foster a deep understanding and love for the game among the youth.

She said they already had a collaborative outreach programme with the National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) and the National Primary School Heads (Naph).

“We are pleased to inform you that our programmes will start in May. We aim to provide training to children, with a special emphasis on those attending school, as we strive to instill fundamental knowledge of the game at the grassroots level. We will be doing the training around the city. Resources permitting, we will also be visiting areas nearby as well.

“Over the years we have created a good relationship with schools that have included chess in their curriculum. Our collaboration with schools has proven to be fruitful, resulting in an increase in student enrollment compared to previous years,” said Sibanda.

She said the collaboration between Chess Mates Academy and schools will bring opportunities for players, who will in the future choose to go professional in the sport.

“The objective is not merely to gather children and instruct them on the fundamentals of chess, but rather to educate and empower them to engage in the game in a manner that will profoundly impact their lives and unlock new possibilities.”

She added that on their return to action, they would want to lure participants as young as six years old to join.

“I have observed that when children play chess, they radiate energy and serve as a source of inspiration even to older people who thought playing chess was hard. Schools and parents have to allow children to express themselves in the game, as this will a give them promising future.

“The academy has been working with the Bulawayo Chess Association certified coaches whose record speaks of successful stints with as many players under their tutelage at the national schools’ circuit.

“We extend invitation to schools who would want us to help them train teachers and learners. Even those schools who want chess to be revived, are free to approach us. Parents can bring their children to the academy over the weekend,” she said.

-@NkosieLegend