Chevrons thump Singapore, finish on top in T20I triangular series

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE ended as the top team at the Singapore triangular Twenty20 International cricket series when they thumped the host nation by eight wickets in the last match of the three-team contest on Thursday.

Opening batsman and man of the match Peter Moor was the leading light with the bat for the Chevrons, top scoring with an unbeaten 92 off 60 deliveries. Moor put on 84 for the second wicket with Tony Munyonga who fell for 44 from 33 balls as Zimbabwe reached their target with eight balls to spare. His unbroken third wicket stand of 63 with skipper Sean Williams saw Zimbabwe over the line.

Singapore batted first and posted 167 for seven in 20 overs, Surendran Chandramohan their top scorer with 66 runs. Pace bowler Daniel Jakiel took two wickets for 27 in four overs. There was one wicket each for seamer Tendai Chatara, left arm spinner Wellington Masakadza and leg break bowler Ryan Burl.

In their run chase, Zimbabwe lost Regis Chakabva and Munyonga before they sealed the victory in 18.4 overs. Moor stood firm throughout the Zimbabwean innings, put away nine fours and six sixes to lead the Chevrons to a booming triumph. It was sweet revenge for Zimbabwe over Singapore who recorded a stunning four-run win over the Chevrons on Sunday.

Zimbabwe finished on top with six points while Nepal and Singapore had three each.

