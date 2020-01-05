Chevrons to get into camp for Sri Lanka Tests

Finalising the team for the Sri Lanka Tests? Zimbabwe national men's team head coach Lalchand Rajput and convener of selectors Walter Chawaguta at Takashinga Cricket Club the Logan Cup to watch the match between Mountaineers and Rangers on Saturday

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

WITH the Sri Lankan cricket team heading to the country for two Tests, national selectors are expected to name a Zimbabwe squad that gets into camp on Tuesday.

The Sri Lankans arrive in the country on 16 January, with the first Test to be played from 19 to 23 January while the second is scheduled for 27-31 January. Both matches will be played at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe Cricket media and communications manager, Darlington Majonga said the Walter Chawaguta-led national selection panel should be announcing the names of those getting into camp of the Sri Lanka Tests at the end of the Logan Cup fixture between Rangers and Mountaineers, which is due to end tomorrow.

“Selectors will only name the training squad after the current Logan Cup round, the camp is scheduled to start on Tuesday,’’ Majonga said.

Zimbabwe last played the prolonged version of the game in November 2018 when they took on Bangladesh in the second Test played in Dhaka, a match the Tigers won by 218 runs.

From the team that played in that Test against Bangladesh, Hamilton Masakadza has retired, which means there is a slot for an opening batsman.

Brian Chari, who partnered Masakadza at the top of the order has struggled in the two Logan Cup matches for Tuskers, with his highest score being 21 runs. Without much openers putting their hands up, Chari should still get a call up.

Prince Masvaure has scored 185 runs opening the batting for Rhinos at a good average of 46.25 and could be Chari’s partner for the Sri Lanka Tests. Peter Moor has also opened the batting with Masvaure for Rhinos and the two could be asked to face the new ball against Sri Lanka.

Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Regis Chakabva are some of those expected to play a huge part with the bat against Sri Lanka.

On the bowling front, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara and Donald Tiripano are certain to make up the pace bowling attack. Fast bowler, Carl Mumba, whose last international appearance was in 2017 has done well for a national team recall. Mumba, who has made full recovery from knee surgery he has picked up.

Brandon Mavuta was the first-choice spinner the last time Zimbabwe played a Test he has fallen down the pecking order. The leg spinner recently claimed a five-wicket haul and this could count in his favour. Other slow bowlers who ought to be called up are left arm spinner Ainsley Ndlovu, the off-spinning duo of Tapiwa Mufudza and Roy Kaia.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Under-19 continue with their preparations for the International Cricket Council Under-19 Cricket World Cup when they clash with India in a quadrangular 50 over fixture at Kingsmead Cricket Ground in Durban, South Africa today.

The Prosper Utseya-coached lads came painfully close against New Zealand in their first match of the four-nation competition when they went down by just two runs on Friday.

Zimbabwe are using the quadrangular series to fine tune for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup later on this month where they will face off against Bangladesh, Pakistan and Scotland with all their matches lined up for Potchefstroom in South Africa’s North West Province.

