Chi Mhende comes back home

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday Life Reporter

AFTER stunning audiences in South Africa on television and on stage, actress Chi Mhende is set to give Zimbabwean big screen lovers a taste of her talents when she features in Just Say Hello, a romantic comedy film featuring an all-star cast of Zimbabwean and South African actors.

The film will see comedian Carl Joshua Ncube making his debut acting real, appearing as Mr Shumba while songbird Ammara Brown will make her bow as Melissa.

TK Sebothoma, a South African actor and director who appears in Mzansi Magic hit soapie The Queen as Jomo, will appear as Taps while Shaun Mundawarara will take up the role of Jay.

The film, a product of Invision Studios, has been in production for the last few months and is set to make its big screen debut sometime in 2022.

Despite a star-studded cast, it is the return of Mhende to the local scene that might excite showbiz followers.

Mhende’s career has grown in leaps and bounds south of the Limpopo, where she first caught the eye on SABC1’s Generations:

The Legacy, playing Wandile Radebe, a transgender woman.

Since then, Mhende has continued to scale new heights, appearing on high profile theatre productions while making an appearance on Queen Sono, Netflix’s debut production in Africa.

In 2020, she also clinched a directorial role on Generations, where it all began for her.

Commenting on social media about the upcoming movie last week, Mhende said that she had been forced to commute frequently between the two countries over the last few months.

“Getting ready for yet another flight (back to Zim) … my dear friend @rezebonna <https://www.instagram.com/rezebonna/> joked about how I am now an “on air personality” coz since early November I been in the SKY!

This trip is now taking me to a set where I get to play: A.

An older sister B.

A soulful sister and C.

A sister to a leading mister. I get to play nje! My body is bursting with creative light and I can’t wait to stretch and extend this energy,” she said.

Mhende also spoke about her excitement at the prospective of seeing the Zimbabwean film and television scene rise after the release of what would hopefully be a blockbuster film.

“I can’t tell you the joy it brings me to have the privilege to work in my home country again.

My first film role was out of high school.

Projects have popped up here and there, but the last few years have seen young Zimbabwean artistes get Louder!

We are here and we need the support of . . . Everyone really . . . to continue making art from this corner of the world too!

Entertaining you too would be a plus,” she said.