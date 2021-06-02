Chibhabha powers Zimbabwe A to win over South Africa A in third one-dayer

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE A defeated South Africa A by 22 runs on Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method in a rain affected third one day cricket match played at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

South Africa however still the four-match series 2-1 ahead of the final encounter on at Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Chamunorwa Chibhabha, in to bat at number three top scored with an unbeaten 85 runs off 103 balls, put on an unbroken partnership of 124 for the fifth wicket as Zimbabwe A made 170 for four in 37 overs before the match was disrupted by rain.

South Africa A, who won the toss and chose to bat first posted 226 for nine in 50 overs. The highest score for the visitors came from Tony de Zorzi who made 60 while Junior Dala contributed 45 down the order.

The Zimbabwean bowlers started off well and reduced the visitors to 74/6 in the 18th over. It appeared as if South Africa A would be blown away for less than 200. De Zorzi and Dala ensured that South Africa A got a decent total. Lutho Siphamla contributed 29 off 30 deliveries coming in at number 10.

Dion Myers picked up three wickets for 18 runs in six overs while Victor Nyauchi took 2/61.

Zimbabwe A’s run chase got off to a horrible start as they were reduced to 46/4 in nine overs prior to Chibhabha and Shumba calming things down with an unbroken partnership.

The match was halted by rain with Zimbabwe A still requiring 57 runs in 13 overs. Enough overs had however been played for an outcome under the DLS method [email protected]_29