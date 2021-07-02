Chibuku Super Cup cancelled as SRC announces yet another sporting ban in the country

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

CHIBUKU Super Cup matches that were lined up for this weekend will not go ahead after the Sports and Recreation Commission announced a suspension of all sporting activity with effect from Saturday in light of a continued rise of coronavirus cases in the country.

In a statement released on Friday, the SRC confirmed that the Chibuku Super Cup is affected by the suspension of sporting activity. Not affected are Bangladesh’s cricket tour of Zimbabwe, athletes preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Zimbabwe senior men’s football team that is preparing for the Cosafa Cup in South Africa as well as Charles Manyuchi’s bout against Ugandan Mahommed Sebyala in Masvingo on Saturday.

The SRC said that the suspension sporting activity will be reviewed every week.

“For the avoidance of doubt this suspension extends to the Zifa-PSL tournament for the Chibuku Super Cup and all sports previously classified as low risk. All national associations, clubs, gyms, and related stakeholders should abide by this suspension without exception,’’ read part of the SRC statement.

While encouraging national associations to get their members vaccinated, the SRC stated that it will continue engaging with Government.

“The SRC will continue to liaise with Government. However, in the meantime, national sports associations are strongly urged to encourage their members to undergo vaccination, particularly those with members participating at a national level.”

It is the second time that the Chibuku Super Cup has been suspended since it started in May. Matches in the country’s most rewarding club football competition were called off when a sporting ban was announced on 14 June. The tournament, which is being played in group format, was given the green light to resume last month when the SRC granted nine sporting codes exemption to resume specific activities in order to fulfill critical international as well as domestic tournaments.

Only two matches took place before the announcement of the latest suspension. On Wednesday, Yadah defeated Caps United 2-1 at the National Sports Stadium while Dynamos won 1-0 over Herentals the next day at the same venue.

On Saturday, Chicken Inn were meant to take on Bulawayo City at Barbourfields , Black Rhinos were set to square off against Tenax at Sakubva while at the National Sports Stadium, Harare City had a date with Caps United. Sunday would have seen Highlanders take on Bulawayo Chiefs at Emagumeni, FC Platinum had a fixture with Whawha at Mandava. At Sakubva, Cranborne Bullets were set to clash against Manica Diamonds with Dynamos meant to take on Yadah at the National Sports Stadium.

Before Friday's announcement by the SRC, the PSL had already postponed two matches because of positive cases in some of the teams. ZPC Kariba and Triangle United had their matches being rearranged after players as well as officials from the two teams tested positive for Covid-19.