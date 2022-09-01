Chibuku Super Cup remaining teams to know quarterfinal opponents

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE eight remaining teams in the country’s most rewarding club competition, the Chibuku Super Cup will know their opponents in the quarterfinals when the draw takes place on Friday 2 September.

Defending champions FC Platinum, 2019 winners Highlanders, Black Rhinos, Bulawayo Chiefs, Chicken Inn, Dynamos, Herentals and Manica Diamonds are the teams still in with a chance to win the Chibuku Super. After winning their first round fixtures, they now get to know who they will face in the competition’s last eight when the draw takes place.

“#ChibukuSuperCup quarter finals draw will be conducted this Friday, 2 September 2022. The remaining teams are: Black Rhinos, Bulawayo Chiefs, Chicken Inn, Dynamos, FC Platinum, Herentals, Highlanders and Manica Diamonds,’’ announced the Premier Soccer League.

The quarterfinals are taking place on 17/18 September, semi-finals are scheduled for 15/16 October with the final on 19 November.

In the round of 16 matches played last month, Dynamos beat Whawha 1-0, Highlanders won 1-0 over Triangle, Manica Diamonds saw off Yadah 2-0, Bulawayo Chiefs defeated ZPC Kariba 1-0, Chicken Inn were 2-0 victorious over Harare City, FC Platinum triumphed 2-0 over Tenax, Black Rhinos saw off Caps United 1-0 and Herentals College shocked Ngezi Platinum 2-1.

FC Platinum won last year’s Chibuku Super Cup with a 5-3 on penalties win over Ngezi Platinum after the match had concluded 0-0 after extra time.

The Chibuku Super Cup is sponsored to the tune of US$375 000 by Delta Beverages.

