Chibuku Super Cup resumption date announced

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ACTION in the Chibuku Super Cup resumes next Wednesday with two matches lined up at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on that day.

According to fixtures released by the Premier Soccer League, ZPC Kariba take on Harare City in the morning fixture before Yadah clash with Caps United in the afternoon. The following day, Dynamos go up against Herentals at the same venue.

On Saturday 3 July, matches are line up in Bulawayo, Harare, Zvishavane and Mutare. At Mandava Stadium, Triangle United take on Ngezi Platinum Stars, Black Rhinos lock horns with Tenax at Sakubva while Chicken Inn meet Bulawayo City. Harare City take on Caps United at the National Sports Stadium.

Sunday 4 July sees five matches on the day in all the four venues. FC Platinum take on Whawha at Mandava, Highlanders collide with Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields, Cranborne Bullets meet Manica Diamonds at Sakubva. At the National Sports Stadium, Herentals go up against ZPC Kariba in the morning fixture while Dynamos clash with Yadah in the afternoon.

The Chibuku Super Cup was halted by the suspension of sporting activity in the country on 14 June but is now resuming after the Sports and Recreation Commission on Tuesday granted nine sporting codes exemption to resume specific activities in order to fulfill critical international as well as domestic tournaments.

