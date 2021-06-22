Chibuku Super Cup to resume after Sports and Recreation Commission grants exemption to nine sporting codes

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ACTION in the Chibuku Super Cup, which was halted by the suspension of sporting activity in the country on 14 June, is set to resume after the Sports and Recreation granted nine sporting codes exemption to resume specific activities in order to fulfill critical international as well as domestic tournaments.

Zimbabwe celebrate winning 2018 Cosafa Cup

In a statement released on Tuesday, the SRC said the Chibuku Super Cup League matches have been cleared to resume while the senior national men’s football team has also been given the green light to get in camp in preparation for next month’s Cosafa Cup in South Africa.

The Premier Soccer League is now expected to make an announcement on when the Chibuku Super Cup, which is being played in groups based in Bulawayo, Harare, Mutare and Zvishavane will resume while the Zimbabwe Football Association should be releasing the names of national team players to get into camp for the Cosafa Cup in the coming days.

Zimbabwe versus Bangladesh

An exemption has been granted to the Zimbabwe Rugby Union to send the national men’s fifteens rugby team to Portugal for international friendly matches from 28 June to 3 July. From there the Brendan Dawson coached Sables will travel to Tunisia for the Rugby Africa Cup Pool D where Zimbabwe will square off against Burkina Faso and Tunisia. The country’s national women fifteens rugby team has also been cleared to travel to Uganda for international matches against Uganda from 14-18 July.

Zimbabwe Cricket have been cleared to host the Bangladesh men’s cricket team from 7-27 July. Bangladesh are coming to Zimbabwe to play one Test, three One Day Internationals and same number of Twenty20 Internationals.

The Zimbabwe Sables captured here celebrating winning the 2019 Victoria Cup have been given the green light to travel to Portugal and Tunisia.

All the matches between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will be played behind closed doors at Harare Sports Club, with no spectators allowed in the ground as part of the pandemic protocols that ZC has put in place at its facilities.

The tour will begin with the only Test match scheduled for 7-11 July.

Next up will be the ODI series penciled in for 16, 18 and 20 July. These matches are part of the Super League that is serving as the main route for qualification for the 2023 edition of the International Cricket Men’s Cricket World Cup in India.

After the Super League clash, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will then square off in three T20I matches set for 23, 25 and 27 July.

Prior to the Test, the tourists will play a two-day practice match scheduled for 3-4 July as well as another warm-up game on July 14, two days ahead of the ODI series.

The Prosper Utseya coached Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket team, which is preparing for next year’s ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in West Indies has been given the green light to play in a quadrangular cricket tournament in South Africa from the 5-26 July.

