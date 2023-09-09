Chicken Inn, Bulawayo Chiefs share spoils

Brandon Moyo at Luveve Stadium

Chicken Inn FC 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

IN a battle for Luveve Stadium bragging rights, Chicken Inn and Bulawayo Chiefs shared the spoils after a 1-1 stalemate this afternoon.

The two goals that were scored came on either side of the break Xolani Ndlovu putting the Gamecocks ahead earlier on in the first half before substitute, Billy Veremu cancelled Chicken Inn’s lead with a few minutes of regulation time left.

The Gamecocks’ skipper Ndlovu scored the opening goal of the match in the 15th minute of the game while Veremu’s equaliser came in the 88th minute.

Chicken Inn were coming from a 2-0 win over Highlanders last week while Amakhosi were coming from a 1-1 draw against the defending champions FC Platinum.

Chicken Inn controlled most of the proceedings in the first half, creating chances but could not convert before the quarter of an hour mark.

The goal that broke the deadlock came from an in-form Michael Charamba assist. Charamba, took a shot outside the box which was their first real chance and Chiefs shotstopper punched his effort for a corner.

He went on to take the corner kick that was headed home by Ndlovu inside the box to hand Chicken Inn the lead.

The Gamecocks’ quest for a second goal continued with no luck in the first half and they went into the half time break with a one goal advantage while Chiefs were on the backfoot with no shots at goal.

In the second half, Amakhosi Amahle came back a better side but still could not maximise on their chances. They managed to get two corner kicks in the first few minutes of the second half but couldn’t find the back of the net.

One of their golden chances came from their captain, Malvin Mkolo who tried an overhead kick but couldn’t connect well, sending his effort over the bar.

Chiefs, however did not give up on their quest for an equaliser and their substitution proved the masterstroke as Verumu, who replaced Ayanda Ncube in the 62nd minute found the Gamecocks’ defenders napping in the box and cooly slotted home.

It was a deserved goal for Chiefs who were knocking on the door throughout the second half.

Amakhosi Amahle managed to hold on for the remaining minutes to collect one point while Chicken Inn felt they dropped two with the draw.

Teams:

Chicken Inn:

D Bernard (gk), M Hwata, M Charamba, M Bhebhe, R Hachiro, N Ketala, G Mutungamiri (T Kutinyu, 75 mins), L Lunga, S Mhlanga (D Jaricha, 75 mins), X Ndlovu, O Malajila (B Muza, 67 mins)

Bulawayo Chiefs:

K Dube (gk), K Sibanda, N Gama (N Ncub, 75 mins), M Msebe, A Ncube (B Veremu, 62 mins), M Mkolo, D Phiri, M Gasela, F Moyo, M Hativagoni, F Matare (D Dlodlo, 62 mins).

WEEK 22 RESULTS

Saturday 9 September 2023

Black Rhinos 1-1 Triangle

Chicken Inn 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

FC Platinum 2-1 Caps United

Greenfuel 1-0 Sheasham

Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Manica Diamonds

ZPC Kariba 1-0 Herentals

Playing Sunday

Dynamos v Highlanders

Hwange v Simba Bhora

Yadah v Cranborne Bullets

