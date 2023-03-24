Chicken Inn gunning for the championship declares Matore

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

CHICKEN INN Football Club head-coach Prince Matore has not minced his words in declaring his side’s target for the season which is to win the Castle Lager Premiership title.

The Gamecocks won their only league championship in 2015 and since then, the expectation has always been high for Chicken Inn who have deceived to flatter over the years. Just last season, the Gamecocks started the season brilliantly and were on top of the table for some time before they let the title slip away and finish as runner-up to FC Platinum. They were bridesmaids again in 2019 and finished second after eventual league winners FC Platinum.

“We have always set the same targets. We want to be champions. It’s not easy because everyone in the league wants to be in that spot,” said Matore. “So far so good. I am impressed with how they are presenting themselves in training and performance-wise. We want to do well in every game and improve from each game that we play. As we progress we are confident will improve,” said Matore. Chicken Inn opened their season campaign with a 0-0 draw against Sheasham. On Saturday, they face another new side Simba Bhora at Luveve Stadium.

“It’s difficult to play the new boys because they are trying to prove that they deserve to be at this stage so it’s not easy,” said Matore.

The Chicken Inn coach will be hoping for the return of combative midfielder Richard Hachiro, striker Clive Augusto, new signing Calum English Brown, twin centre backs Itai Mabunu and Vincent Moyo who did not make the trip to Zvishavane owing to different injuries. The equally experienced Shepherd Mhlanga, who was dropped from the starting line-up on the day of the match courtesy of a flu bug is likely to have fully recovered. [email protected]