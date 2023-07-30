Chicken Inn put out Hwange fire at Luveve

Hwange goalkeeper Wellington Muuya saves the ball at a goalmouth melee during a soccer match played against Chicken Inn at Luveve Stadium yesterday

Nkosilathi Sibanda at Luveve Stadium

Chicken Inn FC . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2

Hwange FC. .. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .1

DEJECTION was written all over Nation Dube’s face as he stepped up for the post-match interview in the wake of Hwange FC defeat to Chicken Inn, in yesterday’s Castle Lager Premiership match at Luveve Stadium.

Perhaps, Dube felt they deserved at least a point from the game. He wouldn’t be wrong. His side started well but could not keep up the tempo.

Chicken Inn’s Itai Mabunu opened the score sheet in the 48th minute.

As forceful as they were at that moment, the Gamecocks slotted another, with Malvin Hwata’s effort at 61 minutes. Hwata pushed a fine run into the box, aiming at Hwange’s goalkeeper Wellington Muuya.

Hwata’s first attempt at goal was saved but he got to the end of the rebound which found its way into the back of the net as Muuya and his defender Elisha Zulu failed to click and confused themselves leading to the goal.

Hwange got the consolation through Shepherd Gadzikwa in the 84th minutes, but that was it. They could not salvage the equaliser.

Chipangano had a good first-half but were undone by the two second-half goals from the hosts, who turned offensive, riding on every mistake made by the coalminers.

On the loss, Dube said his team relaxed and they had to pay for it. He was honest enough to point out that his defence messed up, as they gave away the goal.

“I think we left it too late. The first-half was better than the second-half.

“It’s only that in the second-half we were chasing the game. We defended badly,” said the coach. His opposite number, Prince Matore could not hide his smile. He praised his charges for a job well done.

“I have always said if you get chances, score and try to defend well. It’s important that we scored,” said Matore.

He made a good remark on how he managed to change tact in the second-half, going tight on defence, yet letting a forceful strike force do the work on the other side of the park.

“I wanted them to play more. I wanted stability, we needed depth to build up and play more.”

He singled out his goalkeeper Pride Zendera as having had a good afternoon between the sticks.

“Pride is a good goalkeeper. He had a good performance. He recovered well and we are happy,” said Matore, before he went out to share the joy with his players.

Chicken Inn FC

P.Zendera, M.Hwata, G . Majika (O. Malajila 90 mins) M. Bhebhe, I. Mabunu, N.Ketala, C. Dzingai, (R. Hachiro 68 mins), B. Muza (V. Moyo 78 mins) S. Mhlanga, T. Kutinyu, M. Charamba

Hwange FC

W. Muuya, J. Mumpande, B. Mlotshwa, B. Rendo, C.Sibanda (C. Nkomo 64 mins), T. Goredema, B. Ngoma (C. Tshuma 64 mins), S. Gadzikwa, S.Sithole (T. Muvuti 69 mins), E. Zulu ( G. Goriyathi 64 mins), M.Mlilo (J. Chivasa 64 mins)

— @NkosieLegend