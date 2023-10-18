Chicken Inn run riot over ZPC Kariba

Innocent Kurira at Luveve Stadium

Chicken Inn FC 4-0 ZPC Kariba

CHICKEN INN FC coach Prince Matore heaved a sigh of huge relief after his charges finally remembered how to win following a string of negative results.

Going into yesterday’s encounter at Luveve Stadium, Chicken Inn had been winless in their last six matches.

A poor run for a team that declared their intention to win the league at the beginning of the season.

In that dry period they drew five games and lost one.

Their last victory had come when they beat Highlanders two nil at Barbourfields Stadium on September 3.

This time around, the Gamecocks did not want to make any mistakes and showed serious signs of intent to register a win from the first whistle.

They were rewarded for their tireless efforts as they went ahead after 20 minutes through the boot of Michael Charamba who found the back of the net from a distance.

Malvin Hwata doubled the lead nine minutes after making use of poor defending from the visitors backline.

Defender Itai Mabunu made it three with a header from inside the box with five minutes left of play.

Moments later, substitute Brighton Ncube would grab the fourth and final one for the GameCocks.

Matore was happy to have grabbed a convincing win.

“At least we are happy. We converted our chances. We have been creating chances and failing to convert but today the boys showed improvement in the decision making in front of goal.

“I have been joking with the boys in training saying when we start converting we will score many goals and it happened today.

“From here, it’s going to be difficult, some teams are fighting relegation while some are fighting to win the league so all games will be difficult,” said Matore.

His opposite number, Luke Masomere hinted fatigue could have contributed to his team’s poor performance.

“It’s one game that we started very well unfortunately we conceded silly goals through blunders from our defence. If you don’t score the opponents will get a chance and they punish you.

“The game plan was for us to score early but it could not happen that way. We played a high intensity game against FC Platinum at the weekend and today we did not play our normal game,” said Masomere.

ZPC Kariba player Raphael Manuvire could have opened the scoring in the early stages of the game but had his attempt blocked off the goal line by Neilson Ketala.

From there on, Chicken Inn had the better chances and were relentless in front of goal.

Teams:

Chicken Inn FC

D Bernard, M Hwata (B Ncube 80th minute), M Charamba, M Bhebhe, R Hachiro, N Ketala, T Kutinyu (D Jaricha 80th minute), I Mabunu, S Mhlanga (G Mtungamiri 86th minute), X Ndlovu, B Muza (G Majika 72nd minute)

ZPC Kariba

T Chilenga, B Mutukure, I Nekati, J Sibanda (E Hondo 78th minute), M Diro, R Manuvire (S Makawa 46th minute), F Shoko, C Muleya, N Chipunza (F Dhemere 45th minute), T Pio, L Murape ( Karengesha 78th minute)

-@innocentskizoe