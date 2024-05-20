Chicken Inn see off Simba Bhora

Brandon Moyo at Luveve Stadium

Chicken 3-2 Simba bhora

A LATE strike from second half substitute Brighton Makopa saw Chicken Inn breathe a sigh of relief at full time as they saw off Simba Bhora at Luveve Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

However, Simba Bhora was not to be easily pushed over as Mthokozisi Msebe pulled one back soon after Makopa’s goal but it was a little too late for the visitors.

The game looked set and done in the first half with the GameCocks leading two nil but a resurgent Simba Bhora gave them a run for their money in the second half.

Warriors number one, Donovan Bernard managed to keep Chicken Inn in the game.With pressure piling, the home side managed to hold their nerves and collect maximum points in what was an enthralling game of football.

Chicken Inn opened the scoring through Brendon Rendo in the 15th minute before Michael Charamba doubled their lead in injury time to give the GameCocks a comfortable lead going into the break.

Walter Musona converted from the spot kick deep in the second half to give Simba Bhora hope of salvaging something from the game before Makopa made it three for Chicken Inn in regulation time. Drama continued as a minute later, Msebe pulled one back yet again for the Simba Bhora.

Simba Bhora got the first chance of the match in the fourth minute. Musona’s free kick from

the near side met Tymon Machope who couldn’t keep his headed effort low as it went over the bar.

In the 15th minute, Rendo managed to beat his markers in the box to head home from a Charamba corner kick.

Musona got a glorious chance in front of goal inside the box in the 37th minute but sent his shot over the bar, with the keeper only left to beat.

Two minutes before the break, Tichaona Chipunza managed to beat his markers, sent in a low cross which Visili Kawe connected with well but Bernard was equal to the task and punched it away to safety.

Moments later, Charamba doubled Chicken Inn’s lead just before the break.

He finished with a tap in from a rebound after Tymon Mvula had punched Malvin Hwata’s shot onto his path. Charamba pulled a Christopher Nkunku balloon celebration.

In the second half, Simba Bhora made three changes which changed the complexion of the game. Msebe, Billy Veremu and Harrison Masina came in for Ishmael Nyanhi, Chipunza and Albert Manenji respectively.

In the 52nd minute, Musona once again came close to pulling one back for Simba Bhora but his shot from outside the box hit the woodwork.

Bernard showed his class in the 66th minute with three brilliant saves. All from close range, seconds within each other, Bernard denied Msebe, Machope and Masina to keep Chicken Inn’s two goal advantage intact.

In the 73rd minute, Dominic Jaricha conceded a penalty kick after he was adjudged to have handled the ball. Musona stood up and made no mistake from 12 yards out.

Three minutes later, Bernard made yet another save to deny Masina.

Substitute, Makopa made a brilliant solo run to score from a tight angle to all but seal Chicken Inn’s three points in additional time.

However the celebrations were shot lived as Msebe pulled one back but they ran out of time and Chicken Inn held on.

Teams:

Chicken Inn:

Donovan Bernard (gk), Brian Muza (Brighton Makopa, 80mins), Lincoln Mangaira, Irvin Mukombwe, Dominic Jaricha, Brendon Rendo (Innocent Muchaneka, 47mins), Michael Charamba, Elshamar Farasi, Malvin Hwata (Tinotenda Alpha, 80mins), Xolani Ndlovu, Danny Phiri (Tadiwa Chibunyu, 67mins).

Simba Bhora:

Taimon Mvula, Webster Tafa, Albert Manenji (Harrison Masina, 46mins), Partson Jaure, Blessing Moyo, Tichaona Chipunza (Billy Veremu, 46mins), Junior Makunike, Walter Musona (C), Ishmael Nyanhi (Mthokozisi Msebe, 46mins), Vassilli Kawe, Tymon Machope. – @brandon_malvin