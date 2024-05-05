Chicken Inn survive DeMbare onslaught

Dynamos striker Freddy Alick under the challenge of Chicken Inn’s Itai Mabunu misses a golden chance to score with Donovan Bernard in goals for Gamecocks moving in to close the gap in a match at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday. (Picture: Eliah Saushoma)

Fungai Muderere at Barbourfields Stadium

Chicken Inn 0-0 Dynamos

DYNAMOS would feel they should have returned to Harare with maximum points, but a flurry of missed chances saw them only managing a point against Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday.

From the onset, DeMbare attacked the Gamecocks, but their hard press yielded no results and had to settle for a point.

The Glamour boys rued the chances missed while for the hosts it was kudos to Donovan Bernard for keeping a clean sheet.

Wingers, Emmanuel Paga and Valentine Kadonzvo proved a menace for the Gamecocks defence, but all their efforts were to no avail.

There were a couple of penalty shouts in the first half, but the referees of the day were not convinced much, to the disappointment of the blue and white army that had thronged Emagumeni.

The fans did not hide their discontent with calls made by the referee as they sang in protest.

A nasty brawl among fans, minutes before the game ended, summed up DeMbare’s frustrations.

Chicken Inn gaffer, Joey Antipas heaved a sigh of relief at full-time and admitted that they were lucky to get the point.

The seasoned coach added that they were not at their best and failed to properly play according to their game plan, something which hurt them hard against a determined Dynamos team.

“I’d say that we were lucky to come out with a point. Dynamos had clearer chances and we wouldn’t say no to that point, we just didn’t play our normal game. Usually, we build up from the back going forward, but today the guys were a bit jittery and we just played the long ball and didn’t do much.

“In the first 20 minutes, Dynamos came at us and outran us, we settled down after about 30 minutes, but it just didn’t work out, games are never the same. All I can say is, we take the point, we didn’t play as well, but going forward we need to improve,” said Antipas.

His opposite number, Genesis Mangombe believes missed chances cost them a lot but, it’s back to the drawing board for them.

Mangombe felt hard done not to have gotten maximum points but was pleased with the way they managed to create chances.

The Glamour Boys have been struggling with injuries but for Mangombe, the players that got the chance to play should always step up regardless.

“It’s unfortunate, we didn’t get the three points that we were looking for, but I think we played very well, we missed chances but I’m happy that we managed to stay clinical at the back and we didn’t concede.

When we do pre-season, everyone is there and they know the philosophy we want and what they are supposed to do in the field of play in transition after winning the ball and after losing it.

“Even at training, we try different combinations, so if given the chance, you have to play like you have been playing all day, so it’s just the same, even the system, we don’t have to change the system.

“It’s always like that, sometimes you are crying about creating chances and then you get those chances and you don’t punish the opponent. We fail to get chances and they say we need to create chances, it’s a game of football, some of these things are situational, but we have to correct at training and make sure that the guys are composed and if you get composed it’s easier to make the right decision,” said Mangombe.

DeMbare started off the game like a well-oiled machine, breathing fire.

The visitors enjoyed most of the possession and created the better chances.

They had two handball penalty calls turned down in the first half.

The first attempt and one that could have separated the teams came in the 15th minute. Paga managed to position himself well to take an overhead kick, which forced a brilliant reflex save from Bernard. The hosts survived that moment but only for a short while. At that time, the game belonged to DeMbare and they had to use their full might as the Gamecocks looked deer in front of a vociferous DeMbare crowd.

The visitors could have controlled play and won it in the half-hour mark. It wasn’t to be.

In the second half, it was again a Dynamos affair. Chicken Inn had some flashes in the middle of the park, with Michael Charamba playing well, managing to switch the ball, landing on able and alert George Majika, Malvin Hwata and Brandon Rendo.

Their undoing was the failure to concentrate and maintain possession in attack. On the other side, Dynamos looked to be too confident to avoid conceding. They were humble and the stalemate on the road didn’t matter.

Given the number of substitutions made, it was clear that coaches from both sides were looking for that elusive killer strike. In the 53th minute, Donald Mudadi unleashed a thunderbolt from outside the box.

It went wide. Charamba sent in a good cross from the left wing, which Brian Muza connected with the head. However, his headed effort went over the bar.

Five minutes later, Muza got the opportunity to beat Dynamos’ Kelvin Moyo on pace. He was pulled down and the DeMbare skipper was yellow-carded.

At the stroke of full-time, Dynamos were on the raid. Sadney Uri-Khob had a moment that could have sealed the match. The script read the same. Missed chances and the failure to pull shots at goal.

Teams

Chicken Inn: B Donovan, B Muza (G Mutungamiri, 69mins), L Mangaira, I Mabunu, M Hwata (B Makopa,69mins), J Tulani, M Charamba, B Rendo, G Majika (E Farasi, 51mins),X Ndlovu, A Chinda

Dynamos: M Mapisa, T Magwaza, N Chinyere, D Dzvinyai, K Moyo, D Mudadi, E Ziocha (T Muzafiti, 60mins),A Masiyiwa (F Alick, 53mins), V Kadonzvo (E Chikona, 77mins), E Paga (S Uri-Khob, 77mins), K Madera (A Mandinyenya, 60mins

