Chicken Inn unveil new kits

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn Football Club today (Monday) unveiled their various new kits, which include playing, travelling as well as formal gear.

Unveiled at a ceremony held at a Chicken Inn outlet in Bulawayo were the home and away kits, alternative set, travelling and formal wear. The playing kits are sponsored by Kelme of China while the other items were procured in partnership with Nicoz Diamond Insurance, Blackshark, BonVie and Simbisa Brands, the parent sponsors of the Gamecocks.

Juta Tshuma, the Chicken Inn chairman thanked Kelme for showing confidence in the Chicken Inn FC brand. He also expressed his gratitude the team’s main sponsors, Simbisa Brands for continuing to support Chicken Inn even in the current prevailing hardships brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you to Kelme of China for believing in a brand that’s many thousands of miles away by sponsoring our home and away kit. We are forever grateful and hopeful for an even stronger partnership with them.

“We thank our main sponsor and funder, Simbisa Brands Limited, who despite the economic challenges visited upon us by the pandemic, they have unwaveringly met our needs. Allow me also to thank our all-weather friends, Nicoz Diamond, BonVie, Blackshark Protection Services for chipping in with the rest of the equipment,’’ said Tshuma.

Andrew Nyanhongo, the Chicken Inn committee member said they were planning to sell replica shirts for the news kits as soon as they have the prices.

Chicken Inn will don their new kit when they take on Bulawayo City in a Chibuku Super Cup match at Barbourfields Stadium on Wednesday as local football makes a return.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29