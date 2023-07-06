Chicken Inn unveils new players

Chicken Inn unveils new players

The Sunday News

Ricky Zililo

 

CHICKEN INN FC coach Prince Matore is confident that his midseason signings, striker Obert Malajila and attacking midfielder Tadiwa Chibunyu will settle well at the Gamecocks, after unveiling the pair on Thursday morning.

 

The local midseason transfer window opened on July 1 and Chicken Inn has not wasted time to make additions to their squad.

 

Occupying position six in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with 21 points after 13 games, the duo of Malajila (26) and Chibunyu (28) will be expected to adapt quickly and help Chicken Inn in their title campaign.

 

Chibunyu comes to Chicken Inn having been a standout performer for topflight side. Cranborne Bullets who are forth from the bottom of the table while Malajila joins the Gamecocks  from perennial Zifa Southern Region Division One Soccer League championship campaigners ZPC Hwange.

 

Unveiling the duo, Matore said: “What is important is to give them confidence, welcome them, try to help them on how we want to play so that they gel in. We’re not going to give them too much pressure to expect a lot from them because we know they are good players and that’s why we’ve brought them in.”

 

Chibunyu and Malajila could make the trip to Greenfuel on Sunday.

 

